Indian Premier League 2020

Marsh secures flight home from IPL

Injured allrounder flying back to Perth from the UAE and could feature for WA in early Sheffield Shield rounds

Louis Cameron

26 September 2020, 03:38 PM AEST

@LouisDBCameron

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2020 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo