Australia v England ODIs - Men

Peerless Starc enhances first-over reputation

Mitchell Starc reminded Australia just how damaging he can be with the new ball, ripping through for two England wickets inside the first over at the SCG

Josh Schonafinger at the SCG

19 November 2022, 07:39 PM AEST

