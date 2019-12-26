Domain Test Series v New Zealand

Leg-spinner Swepson called up for Sydney Test

Queensland Bulls and Brisbane Heat's leg-spinner Mitchell Swepson to join the Australia squad for the third Domain Test at the SCG

Louis Cameron at the MCG

26 December 2019, 11:38 AM AEST

@LouisDBCameron

