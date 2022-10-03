Marsh Sheffield Shield 2022-23

Nice Garry: Lyon turns to spinning yarns

The Test off-spinner has drawn on his own upbringing for a series of semi-autobiographical childrens books

Andrew Ramsey

3 October 2022, 02:07 PM AEST

@ARamseyCricket

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2022 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo