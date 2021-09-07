ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021

Misbah, Waqar step down after Pakistan name Cup squad

Pakistan need a new head coach and bowling coach after Misbah-ul-Haq and Waqar Younis stood down from their posts in the wake of the country's T20 World Cup squad selection

7 September 2021, 07:36 AM AEST

