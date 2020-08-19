Missed trick: Aussies reflect on how they let Leeds '19 slip

While Nathan Lyon is the first to put his hand up for the heartbreaking loss in last year's third Ashes Test at Headingley, he has pointed to a pivotal moment on day two which could have seen Australia put the result beyond doubt.

After being sent in and bowled out for 179 inside 53 overs on day one, Australia's high-octane pace attack humbled England the following morning, dismissing the hosts for a paltry 67 to take a commanding 112-run first-innings lead.

But by stumps on day two, the match was still up for grabs. Australia had lost 6-171 by the close of play, before adding a further 75 runs on day three to be bowled out for 246 and set England 359 to win.

What followed was one of the most gripping run chases in the 142-year history of Test match cricket, with England's talisman allrounder Ben Stokes striking an incredible century to seal victory by just one wicket.

Australia had their chances to win on that fourth and final day – dropped catches, bad referrals and a fumbled run-out opportunity by Lyon – but before that, Australia's inability to dig in, bat big and pile on the runs in their second innings that let England back into the match.

"In my eyes this is where we let the game slip," Lyon said on the latest episode of The Unplayable Podcast's Ashes Revisited series.

"I know, obviously, I missed a run-out and we had many chances so it's quite easy for me to sit here and say that, but you look at the third innings of the game … our lead was 112, we should have absolutely batted our arses off and buried the game even deeper.

"We missed a trick.

"If (only) we somehow showed more discipline or found a way to fight harder in (that) situation.

"When the roles have been reversed, when we bowl a side out and they have a lead of 100-plus, they bat and they bat and they bat and make us bowl and bowl and get them out, not give us wickets.

"I think that's a big learning curve for us and (something) we can get better at and even when conditions are hard that we really show some big Aussie fight to really put the game away."

Day two wrap: England skittled, Labuschagne defiant

Revisiting the Leeds Test alongside Lyon was fast bowler Pat Cummins, who echoed his teammate's sentiments.

"I'll back up what Gaz (Lyon) said there," Cummins said.

"That's the best time to bat, day three or so, bat long, get a big lead and really take the game away from (the opposition)."

Marnus Labuschagne, playing his second Test of the series after becoming Test cricket's first concussion substitute in the preceding match at Lord's, was the only player to pass 33 in Australia second innings.

His 80 was the backbone of an unstable Australian second innings, and as disappointing as the batting performance was, England were still made to chase a record-breaking target to level the series at 1-1.

"I thought it was enough," said Lyon.

"You look at our bowling squad, I'd be disappointed if teams would be able to chase that down considering how much time we had to bowl guys out as well.

"But somedays, people just have days out and obviously Ben Stokes' second innings was absolutely incredible."

Cummins added: "On those wickets, with our bowling attack, I thought if we bowled to our potential they would need to do something pretty special to get over 300."