Vodafone Men's Ashes

Bowling no obstacle to Test captaincy: Dodemaide

New men's selector Tony Dodemaide says being a fast bowler doesn't exclude Pat Cummins from the captaincy conversation, while declaring "everyone starts with a clean slate"

AAP

19 October 2021, 06:04 PM AEST

