Local depth key as Scorchers suffer draft wipe out

Perth Scorchers will not get a single match out of any of their three draft picks in KFC BBL|12 after it was announced today Tymal Mills will no longer be available for the tournament due to a family emergency.

Mills was the last of the Scorchers' three selections from August's inaugural BBL Draft left standing after Laurie Evans' contract was torn up last month following a positive anti-doping test and Phil Salt was ruled out for the season with a shoulder injury.

Perth will also be without Aussie T20 World Cup champion and club stalwart Mitch Marsh for the entire season after he underwent surgery on a troublesome left ankle earlier this month that will leave him sidelined for three months.

While they didn't elaborate on the nature of the family emergency, the Scorchers' said in a statement they fully supported the English left-armer's decision and "sends its thoughts and best wishes to his family during this time".

Mills was taken with pick 30 in the BBL|12 Draft and it would have been the 30-year-old's second straight season at the club after he played seven matches during their record-breaking BBL|11 title.

He was set to play his first competitive matches since the Hundred in early August following surgery on a toe injury and he wasn't needed during England's T20 World Cup triumph despite being in the champions' squad.

The Scorchers still have South African veteran Faf du Plessis and English batters Adam Lyth and Stephen Eskinazi at their disposal as overseas signings and said they were exploring their options as to whether to recruit another international replacement player.

"It's disappointing, we got to know Tymal pretty well last year and he was huge for us on the field and off the field," Perth allrounder Aaron Hardie told reporters today.

"Something the Scorchers have done really well in the past couple of years is use the depth of the squad.

"Someone like Matt Kelly is going to come in for the game on Saturday, his record last year was unbelievable, so we're certainly disappointed to miss 'T' (Mills) but I think it's a great opportunity for some of the other bowlers."

Another bowler that could come into the XI for Mills is star WA quick Jhye Richardson who has missed the past month of the domestic season with a bruised heel.

"I faced him out in the middle yesterday and he bowled beautifully," Hardie said.

"We did some centre wicket scenarios yesterday and Richo was back to his best. (I'm) not 100 per cent sure if the decision has been made yet (if he'll play in their first game of the season on Saturday), but if he does get the nod, he'll be ready to go."

Scorchers head coach Adam Voges told cricket.com.au ahead of the club's first match of BBL|12 on Saturday – a rematch of last season's decider against the Sixers which also marks their return to Perth Stadium – that the draft hadn't turned out exactly how they'd hoped.

"From a squad mentality we know that it's going to take more than just the overseas players that are going to need to chip in for us to do well again," Voges said.

"That's why there's a heavy focus on the local talent and making sure that we've got that depth within the local ranks to be able to cover the loss of these guys if we don't have them.

"It's great to have Faf du Plessis come in, we'll certainly welcome his experience for the first half of the tournament.

"He's a world class player so any time you can bring someone of that calibre into your group it can only be a good thing, even if it is only for half of the tournament.

"Faf, with his experience, he's played around the world and a lot of international cricket so for our guys to be around him for the first half, I think they'll learn a lot."

Du Plessis arrived in Perth in the last 48 hours ahead of BBL|12 but Hardie said he had already brought lots of energy and experience to the group in their practice hit out at WACA today.

Perth Scorchers squad for BBL|12: Ashton Agar, Cameron Bancroft, Jason Behrendorff, Cooper Connolly, Cameron Green, Aaron Hardie, Peter Hatzoglou, Nick Hobson, Josh Inglis, Matthew Kelly, Mitch Marsh, Lance Morris, Jhye Richardson, Ashton Turner, Andrew Tye. Replacement players: Faf du Plessis (South Africa), Adam Lyth (England), Stephen Eskinazi (England), Hamish McKenzie