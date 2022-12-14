KFC BBL|12

Local depth key as Scorchers suffer draft wipe out

The reigning champions will have to rely heavily on their local talent in BBL|12 after Tymal Mills became their third draft pick to be ruled out for the tournament

Jack Paynter

14 December 2022, 09:47 PM AEST

@jackpayn

