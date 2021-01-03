KFC BBL|10

Afghan trio could miss BBL finals for Ireland ODIs

Afghanistan's three-match series against Ireland in the UAE could see Rashid Khan, Mohammad Nabi and Mujeeb ur Rahman leave Australia early

Louis Cameron

3 January 2021, 03:22 PM AEST

@LouisDBCameron

