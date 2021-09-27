KFC BBL|11

Rashid Khan returns to the Strikers for BBL|11

Big Bash fan favourite will return to his home away from home this summer, signing on for his fifth season with the Strikers

Louis Cameron

27 September 2021, 02:14 PM AEST

@LouisDBCameron

