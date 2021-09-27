Rashid Khan returns to the Strikers for BBL|11

Rashid Khan is coming back to Australia.

While significant doubt remains over the Afghanistan Test going ahead in November, the star leg-spinner's return to his beloved Adelaide Strikers for his fifth KFC BBL season has been confirmed by the club.

Rashid, considered one of the best T20 bowlers of all time, is the Strikers' leading wicket taker and has made no secret of his love for the city of Adelaide.

"I won't leave this club," Rashid said in a statement on the club's website.

"I love Adelaide, the fans, the team, everyone. It is a great honour for me to be here playing for the Strikers.

"I love playing in front of the beautiful crowd at Adelaide Oval, it is one of my favourite grounds in the world. Especially New Year's. That is a night I always have in my mind, I always want to play that night.

"There is so much love from the crowd. Not only during games but always when I am in Adelaide."

A movie in my mind: Rashid's magic hat-trick

Rashid's dream of playing a Test match in Australia, however, looks increasingly unlikely to be realised this summer.

Cricket Australia has made clear the Taliban's stance on women's cricket is unpalatable following the ultraconservative group's return to power in Afghanistan this year following the withdrawal of Western forces.

CA's position is not expected to stop the involvement of Afghan players in the BBL, with Rashid again tipped to lead a strong contingent of players from the emerging cricket nation.

The Brisbane Heat has already confirmed Mujeeb Ur Rahman will return for this season.

QUICK SINGLE CA to cancel Afghanistan Test over Taliban stance on women

The 23-year-old Rashid is currently playing alongside David Warner for the Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League, while he featured in the inaugural season of the Hundred in the UK for the Trent Rockets.

Rashid has taken 72 wickets in 50 games for the Strikers, with a superb economy rate of 6.46, while his lower-order batting has become an increasingly valuable weapon.

He stood down as Afghanistan's T20 captain earlier this month but will form a major part of their World Cup tilt next month.

'A night I'll remember forever': Rashid's NYE special

"It's nice to have him locked away. He is just a wonderful human being, and he is part of the furniture here at the Strikers now," said Strikers coach Jason Gillespie.

"We are just delighted to have his presence and his leadership. He might not have the 'c' next to his name, but players look up to him because he is such a respectful young man who loves playing for the Adelaide Strikers.

"We are delighted that he sees Adelaide as his home in Australia.

"That is just amazing and hopefully we can continue the relationship for a very long time.

"That is such a nice thing. The T20 world does lend itself to players chopping and changing teams all the time, but to have a player who is so keen to be a one club player in our country is just fantastic.

"What more could we ever want as a franchise? The best T20 player in the world desperately wants to play for us. That is gold."