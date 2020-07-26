On this day: The beginnings of the Ponting legend

It was on July 26 in 1997 that Ricky Ponting completed his first Test century, on his Ashes debut no less, in the fourth Test at Headingley

Adam Burnett

26 July 2020, 12:40 PM AEST

@AdamBurnett09

