'This player looks special': Sachin's praise for Marnus

Tendulkar calls on fans to raise funds for Bushfire Bash

Sachin Tendulkar has paid Marnus Labuschagne the ultimate compliment, singling out Australia's Test batting revelation as the modern player who most reminds him of himself.

Labuschagne has experienced an extraordinary surge from Ashes reserve to becoming the highest-ranked Test batsman behind Steve Smith and Virat Kohli in just a matter of months.

The Queenslander piled on a record 896 runs in his first full home Test summer, posting four centuries and being dismissed for fewer than 50 just once in eight innings, having begun the preceding Ashes tour out of the XI entirely.

But when he became Test cricket's first ever concussion substitute when Steve Smith was felled by a Jofra Archer bouncer during at Lord's, Tendulkar knew he was witness something special.

"I happened to be watching the second Test match at Lord's between England and Australia. When Steve Smith got injured, I saw Labuschagne's second innings," Tendulkar told reporters in Sydney ahead of Sunday's Bushfire Bash charity fundraiser match.

"I was sitting with my father-in-law. I saw Marnus get hit off the second ball from Jofra Archer and, post that, the 15 minutes he batted, I said, 'This player looks special'.

"There is something about him. His footwork was precise.

"Footwork is not physical, it's mental. If you're not thinking positively in your mind, then your feet don't move.

"That clearly indicated to me that this guy is mentally strong because if you're not, your feet will not move. His footwork was incredible."

Labuschagne faced more balls than any of his teammates on the final day of the drawn Lord's Test, posting 59 off 100 deliveries to deny the Archer-led England attack in a crucial result in the scheme of the series that saw Australia tie the series 2-2 and retain the Ashes.

Smith would return later in the campaign and the pair, who have forged a unique bond over their enjoyment of batting, now shape as integral parts of Australia's middle order at three and four.

Smith has been compared endlessly to current India captain Kohli but Tendulkar, while conceding he would pick Kohli over Smith if given the choice only to allow an "Indian (to) pick an Indian guy", insisted there is little use in linking the two batting guns.

"I don't like getting into comparisons. People have tried comparing me to a number of guys and I've said, 'Just leave us alone'," said Tendulkar.

"Let's not get into comparisons and let us enjoy what both those individuals are doing. They are entertaining the entire cricketing world and it's a joy for us to watch."

Kohli and Smith are set go head-to-head for the second time in three Australian summers when India tour for a four-Test series later this year that could feature a day-night Test between the nations for the first time.

New BCCI president Sourav Ganguly and Kohli have softened the Indian board's previous opposition to pink-ball cricket, with the nation winning its first floodlit Test, held at Eden Gardens against Bangladesh in November, by an innings.

Tendulkar has previously welcomed the introduction of day-night Tests but explained that there are important tactical differences to the format, particularly in the subcontinent where dew is often a major factor in the evening.

"The first session, before the dew sets in, is going to be critical," said the 200-Test veteran. "The declaration becomes important – (if) your tailenders are batting, you don't need to score those 20 or 25 extra runs.

"You'd much rather declare and get three or four top order wickets during that period, because I felt the ball would better on the pitch and the temperature starts dropping.

"There is lateral movement when the dew sets in, the ball starts skidding through. Those 15-20 overs (under lights) are critical."

The Bushfire Bash and the BBL final, along with Australia's women's matches against India and England on Saturday and Sunday respectively, form part of Cricket Australia's 'Big Appeal'.

Fans can donate at cricket.com.au/BigAppeal with all match profits and funds raised going to the Australian Red Cross Disaster Relief and Recovery Fund, while fans in Australia can watch the Bushfire Cricket Bash live on Foxtel, Channel7, Kayo Sports, cricket.com.au and the CA Live app.