Proteas name strong Test squad to face Aussies

South Africa have named an almost full-strength squad as they look to make it four straight Test series victories in Australia.

Dean Elgar will captain the Proteas for the first time on Australian soil with a 16-player squad announced for the three-match NRMA Insurance Test series.

South Africa's highly acclaimed pace attack will be operating at full capacity with Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Marco Jansen and Lungi Ngidi all fit after making it through the T20 World Cup unscathed.

In a big boost for the tourists, key batter Rassie van der Dussen has recovered from the finger injury that ended his tour of England in July which was South Africa's most recent red-ball outing.

Experienced batters Temba Bavuma, Theunis de Bruyn and keeper-batter Henrich Klassen also come into the squad to strengthen the Proteas' middle order.

However, top-order batter Keegan Petersen is out with a hamstring injury and the powerful Aiden Markram has missed out on selection after being dropped during the tour of the UK.

It's been six seasons since the African nation has toured Australia for a Test series when they infamously rolled the hosts for 85 on a green Hobart wicket.

Such has been the turnover in South African cricket however that only four players (Elgar, Bavuma, Radaba and spinner Keshav Maharaj) have lasted since that series.

The Proteas have blooded eight debutants in the last 18 months, twice as many as Australia in that same period.

And there could be another one too with 22-year-old quick Gerald Coetzee selected in the South African Test squad for the first time after taking 40 wickets in his first 13 first-class matches.

South Africa have a strong record on these shores, undefeated in a Test series in 17 summers dating all the way back to 2005-06.

In 2008-09, Graeme Smith's side became the first visiting side to knock off Australia in 16 years with inspiring victories in Perth and Melbourne to seal a 2-1 victory.