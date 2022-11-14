Australia v South Africa Tests - Men

Proteas name strong Test squad to face Aussies

South Africa have named a 16-player squad as they chase an unheard of fourth-consecutive Test series win in Australia

Josh Schonafinger

14 November 2022, 07:07 PM AEST

@joshschon

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2022 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo