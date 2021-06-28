Sri Lankan trio sent home from UK for COVID breach

Sri Lanka players Kusal Mendis, Danushka Gunathilaka and Niroshan Dickwella have been suspended and sent home from their tour of England for breaching the team's bio bubble.

Team management investigated after a video emerged on social media that showed Mendis and Dickwella out in a public place in Durham ahead of the first ODI, an apparent breach of team rules.

Gunathilaka was not in the video, but he has been suspended along with the other two players.

"Sri Lanka Cricket wishes to inform that Vice-Captain Kusal Mendis, Wicket Keeper-Batsman Niroshan Dickwella, and Batsman Danushka Gunathilaka will be flown back to Sri Lanka, with immediate effect," a statement read on Monday night, 24 hours before the ODI series opener.

"This decision was taken following a preliminary inquiry conducted over a Video posted on Social Media in which the said three players can be seen outside their designated hotel.

"The decision to recall the players was taken by the Executive Committee of Sri Lanka Cricket, based on the 'Manager’s Report' on the matter.

"The three players will be suspended, from all forms of cricket, until the completion of the inquiry."

Sri Lanka, who lost the T20 series 3-0, are already without opener Avishka Fernando who has been ruled out of the one-dayers with a quadriceps injury sustained during the second T20 match in Cardiff.

The news came after the England and Wales Cricket Board confirmed that ICC match referee Phil Whitticase had tested positive for COVID-19 after officiating in the England-Sri Lanka T20 series.

Whitticase, who was reported to be "well and asymptomatic" will now serve a 10-day period of isolation.

While no players from either England or Sri Lanka were deemed to be close contacts, seven other members from the match officials and anti-corruption unit teams were, including five members due to officiate in Tuesday's first ODI.

The affected officials will be in isolation until July 7, with administrators now scrambling to find an alternative officiating team to ensure the match can go ahead as planned.

"Alternative arrangements will be put in place to ensure Tuesday's ODI goes ahead as planned," the ECB said in a statement on Sunday.

