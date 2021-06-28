England v Sri Lanka ODIs - Men's

Sri Lankan trio sent home from UK for COVID breach

Kusal Mendis, Danushka Gunathilaka and Niroshan Dickwella suspended by Sri Lanka for breaching the team's bio bubble in England

Cricket Network

28 June 2021, 07:51 PM AEST

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2021 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo