O'Keefe retires after shock axing by the Blues

A "disappointed" Steve O'Keefe has retired from first-class cricket, effective immediately, after he was not offered a new contract by New South Wales.

O'Keefe was the leading wicket-taker among spin bowlers in the recent Marsh Sheffield Shield season, taking 16 scalps at an average of 22 in five matches as the Blues won the title.

It led to speculation of a Test call-up for Australia's proposed tour of Bangladesh this year, a series that is now unlikely to go ahead due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

But after the Blues announced on Sunday that O'Keefe would not be part of their squad for next summer, the 35-year-old has called time on his career in red-ball cricket.

Leading spinners in 2019-20 Sheffield Shield

Steve O'Keefe – 16 wickets at 22 in five matches

Nathan Lyon – 15 wickets at 37 in six matches

Mitchell Swepson – 14 wickets at 31 in six games

Beau Webster – 8 wickets at 32 in seven games

Jon Holland - 8 wickets at 59 in four games

"I was disappointed when I was told that I wasn't getting a contract but I respect and accept the decision, so I have decided to retire from first class cricket," O’Keefe said in a statement.

"It's been such a privilege to play for my country and captain my state, but above everything else I'm most proud to have played alongside some of the best blokes I’ve ever met.

"When I think about my time playing cricket, that’s what I’ll miss most.

"And of course I am indebted to the fans, who supported my left arm inswingers against their better judgement."

O'Keefe, who played nine Tests for Australia, retires with more than 300 first-class wickets to his name in a near 15-year career.

He will continue to play for the Sydney Sixers in the KFC BBL.

The high point of O'Keefe's career came almost three years ago in Pune, when he took match figures of 12-70 in Australia's famous Test win over India.

The left-armer's figures of 6-35 in each innings were the best ever by a visiting spinner in a Test in India.

Overall, he took 35 Test wickets at an average of 29, while he also played seven T20 Internationals for Australia.

At first-class level, O'Keefe was a consistent performer for NSW after his debut in 2005 and finishes his Shield career with 224 wickets an an average of 25.

He also captained his state between 2011 and 2013.

"Steve has been a committed and consistent performer for the Blues over a long period of time," said Cricket NSW CEO Lee Germon.

"He is one of the most successful spinners ever to play for NSW, which earned him Australian selection and the captaincy of the Blues.

"On behalf of Cricket NSW I'd like to thank Steve for his great service to NSW and Australian cricket and look forward to him continuing his career with Manly and the Sixers."

Steve O’Keefe - By the numbers

Tests

M: 9 | Wkts: 35 | Ave: 29.40 | 5wi: 2 | 10wi: 1 | BBI: 6-35 | BBM: 12-70

First-class

M: 88 | Wkts: 301 | Ave: 24.66 | 5wi: 13 | 10wi: 4 | BBI: 8-77 | BBM: 12-70

Best bowling in first-class cricket

12-70 (6-35 & 6-35) v India in Pune, 2017

11-159 (5-89 & 6-70) v South Australia in Adelaide, 2014

10-64 (5-43 & 5-21) v Sri Lankan XI in Colombo, 2016

10-152 (8-77 & 2-75) v Victoria in Melbourne, 2018