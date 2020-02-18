T20 World Cup preview: New Zealand

The squad: Sophie Devine (c), Suzie Bates, Lauren Down, Maddy Green, Holly Huddleston, Hayley Jensen, Leigh Kasperek, Amelia Kerr, Jess Kerr, Rosemary Mair, Katey Martin, Katie Perkins, Anna Peterson, Rachel Priest, Lea Tahuhu

Who they’re missing: Captain Amy Satterthwaite is a notable absentee, after taking time away from the game to give birth to her first child with wife and teammate Lea Tahuhu. The happy couple welcomed baby Grace Marie Satterthwaite to the world on January 13.

ICC T20 ranking: 3rd

Form line (most recent first): WLWWWWWWWL

The 2018 result: Third in Group B

Best finish: Runners-up (2009, 2010)

The big question: Can the White Ferns become a serious threat in ICC tournaments again? After twice finishing runners-up and making the semi-finals in two other occasions, New Zealand failed to advance from the group stage in the Caribbean in 2018. That came after they also missed the semi-finals of the 2017 ODI World Cup in England. With increasing professionalism in their national squad, can they return to the play-off stages in 2020?

Devastating Devine smacks five consecutive sixes

Player to watch: It is obvious, but Sophie Devine is the player you cannot take your eyes off. The 30-year-old allrounder has long been one of the world’s best, but she found another level for the Adelaide Strikers in the Rebel WBBL and she continued that form in the T20Is against New Zealand earlier this month, smashing 54no, 16 and 77 in the first three matches. She has been on the losing end of a couple of World Cups but has never raised a trophy – could she be the key to breaking the White Ferns’ drought?

The X-Factor: Amelia Kerr is another Kiwi who put her name up in lights during the WBBL and there’s no doubt the 19-year-old leg-spinner brings something special to the table. Her googly is infamously difficult to pick and she’s employed it to remove the world’s best players, including the likes of Australia captain Meg Lanning.

Teen leggie puts the Sixers in a spin

Don't be surprised if: The race for the semi-finals berths in Group A goes down to the wire. New Zealand, India and defending champions Australia all boast serious credentials for taking out the entire tournament but after all being placed in the one group, one of these three sides will not even make the semi-finals.

The overall numbers

Team record: Matches: 120 | Won: 72 | Lost: 45 | Tied: 2 | NR: 1

Highest total: 1-216 v South Africa, Taunton 2018

Lowest total: 60 v England, Whangarei 2015

The fixtures

February 22 v Sri Lanka, WACA Ground, 10pm AEDT

February 27 v India, Junction Oval, 3pm AEDT

February 29 v Bangladesh, Junction Oval, 11am AEDT

March 2 v Australia, Junction Oval, 3pm AEDT