ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022

All the squads: India, Pakistan make late changes for Cup

Mohammed Shami returns to T20 fold to replace injured Jasprit Bumrah while Pakistan and Bangladesh tinker with their 15-man rosters for the T20 World Cup

15 October 2022, 09:56 AM AEST

