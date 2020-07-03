England v West Indies Tests - Men's

Explained: Why Test shirts will look different in 2020

Rules about the size and placement of commercial logos on Test shirts have been relaxed by the ICC for the next 12 months

Martin Smith

3 July 2020, 10:37 AM AEST

@martinsmith9994

