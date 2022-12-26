Australia v South Africa Tests - Men

Cummins opts to bowl first on Boxing Day

Australia Test captain Pat Cummins makes another bold call after winning the coin toss with Australia - featuring Scott Boland - to bowl first at the MCG

Louis Cameron at the MCG

26 December 2022, 07:54 AM AEST

@LouisDBCameron

