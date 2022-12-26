Cummins opts to bowl first on Boxing Day

Breakthrough Moment: Scott Boland relives amazing Test debut

Pat Cummins has raised eyebrows on Boxing Day morning as the Australia captain won the toss and elected to bowl first at the MCG.

His South African counterpart Dean Elgar did not his hide his surprise at being inserted by Cummins on a Melbourne surface that does not appear to be as bowler-friendly as the drop-in surface produced for last year's Ashes Test, nor last week's two-day Test in Brisbane.

"I wouldn't say it's as green as the Gabba … it doesn't look like a raging green seamer." Cummins said at the toss, justifying his decision by suggesting "the MCG wicket normally gets better and better" to bat on.

Having also bowled after winning the coin toss at the Gabba, Cummins became the first Australian captain to choose to field first in consecutive home Tests in more than two decades.

South Africa have shuffled their batting line-up in their bid to keep the NRMA Test Insurance series alive, with Thenuis de Bruyn brought in at the expense of Rassie van der Dussen.

Australia XI: David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Scott Boland

South Africa XI: Dean Elgar (c), Sarel Erwee, Theunis de Bruyn, Temba Bavuma, Khaya Zondo, Kyle Verreynne (wk), Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi

"We've been struggling a bit with the runs, so we thought we'd shift it around a bit," said Elgar, whose side was skittled for 152 and 99 at the Gabba. "A change is as good as a holiday and Theunis is in really good form."

The mercury is forecast to reach 32 degrees today and as high as 38 tomorrow, meaning the Proteas could make Cummins rue his decision to bowl if they can navigate the first few hours of play when batting will likely be at its hardest.

A cool change is tipped to arrive later in the week.

Cummins had already confirmed on Christmas Day that Scott Boland would be given the chance to repeat his MCG heroics from his sensational debut during last summer's Ashes when he took 6-7.

Josh Hazlewood effectively ruled himself out of contention for this match, meaning he will miss a third consecutive Test after suffering a side strain last month.

It ensures Boland, who has taken 25 wickets in his five Tests at 10.36, kept his place in the XI.

"It's a mark of the man really, he himself said 'don't feel quite right' so he kind of pulled himself out of selection," Cummins said of Hazlewood.

Cummins made a lengthy speech to David Warner in the team huddle before play on Monday in recognition of the opener playing his 100th Test.

"He's been such a stalwart of our team for a long time. I'm sure he's got a big game ahead of him," said Cummins.

Warner is in the midst of a 29-innings run without a Test century but is confident he can find form.

"It means the world," the 36-year-old told Fox Cricket before play when asked about what playing a century of Tests means to him.

"You have a dream of playing one game for Australia. To be standing here and playing 100 – I represent all the people who are close to me, all the people who had that dream … I'm here representing them.

"There's a lot of blood, sweat and tears that goes into this. There's a lot of ups and downs … You have to have thick skin."

This Test will take on further meaning as it is the first played in Melbourne since the death of Shane Warne.

Players from both sides will all wear floppy hats during the national anthems in tribute to the legendary Victorian, who died suddenly in March.

"What a legend, what an icon, what a larrikin," Warner said of Warne.

Men's NRMA Insurance Test Series v South Africa

First Test: Australia won by six wickets

Dec 26-30: Second Test, MCG, 10.30am AEDT

Jan 4-8: Third Test, SCG, 10.30am AEDT

Australia squad: Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Lance Morris, Nathan Lyon, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, David Warner

South Africa squad: Dean Elgar (c), Temba Bavuma, Gerald Coetzee, Theunis de Bruyn, Sarel Eree, Simon Harmer, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Heinrich Klaasen, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne, Lizaad Williams, Khaya Zondo

