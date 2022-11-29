KFC BBL|12

Thunder turn to Qadir to bring 'extra sting'

Sydney Thunder continue to bolster their bowling stocks with ex-Scorcher Usman Qadir signed to cover the absence of Tanveer Sangha

Riley Alexander

29 November 2022, 07:40 AM AEST

@Ralexander2002

