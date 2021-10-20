Concerns for Wareham after Strikers beat Renegades

Classy Strikers cruise to victory over 'Gades

Tahlia McGrath's outstanding run of form has continued for Adelaide Strikers in the Weber WBBL, while Melbourne Renegades are sweating on a potentially serious knee injury to star leg-spinner Georgia Wareham.

FULL SCORECARD

McGrath hit an unbeaten 50 from 39 deliveries as the Strikers chased the Renegades' 6-126 with eight wickets in hand and 15 balls to spare, capping a dominant all-round performance by the team in blue.

But the game was overshadowed by a potential serious injury to Australia star Wareham, who fell awkwardly while attempting to change direction in the field in the 12th over of Adelaide's chase.

Wareham immediately clutched her left knee and pounded the turf with her fist, spending several minutes on the ground before she was able to limp from the field with assistance.

Concerns for Wareham following suspected knee injury

Earlier, the Renegades' decision to bat first backfired as the Strikers attack led by speedster Darcie Brown (1-16 from four overs) and Sarah Coyte (3-20 from four) helped restrict their deep batting order to 7-126.

The top order of Sophie Molineux (9), Jemimah Rodrigues (13) and Courtney Webb (1) were removed inside the first 10 overs for little impact, before imports Harmanpreet Kaur (41 from 37) and Eve Jones (36no from 29) added crucial runs.

The Strikers made light work of the chase, with Dane van Niekerk slamming seven boundaries in a 14-ball 29 to get them off to a flier, before countrywoman Laura Wolvaardt (36no) and McGrath iced victory.