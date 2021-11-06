Weber WBBL|07

Lanning hits form for Stars, Gades clear on top

Stars captain Meg Lanning hit back at her critics, smashing 82 to lead her team to victory over the Strikers, after Melbourne Renegades strengthened their position on top of the ladder

6 November 2021, 01:22 PM AEST

