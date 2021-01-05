Vodafone Test Series v India

Pucovski debut edges closer after getting the all clear

Victorian's dream of a Test debut a possibility this week after getting the tick of approval from an independent neurologist ahead of the SCG Test

Andrew Ramsey

5 January 2021, 05:54 PM AEST

