Rogers urges patience with Pucovski in new role

Perfect Pucovski makes massive Shield double

Victoria coach Chris Rogers has admitted that while he had seen what young gun Will Pucovski is capable of and heard tales from his coaching assistants of the star batter's seemingly boundless potential, he didn't realise how good Pucovski is until he saw him first-hand.

But despite the 22-year-old setting new records and tongues wagging with his unbeaten, career-best 255 in his first outing as a first-class opener, Rogers believes Pucovski would be best served by settling into his craft at the top of the order rather than being rushed into Australia's Test squad.

Pucovski seems certain to figure in discussions among national selectors during the next round of Marsh Sheffield Shield matches as they finalise an expanded squad for the upcoming four-Test Vodafone Series against India.

He has twice before been included in Australia's Test planning but has battled some well-documented mental wellbeing issues but his performance against South Australia last weekend – when he and new opening partner Marcus Harris combined to score 486 – has heightened calls for his elevation.

Rogers said today, in the wake of Victoria's drawn result against SA in a game where Pucovski spent every minute of all four days on the field, he would be delighted if the young right-hander was given his chance at international representation.

"You don't actually do that in many games in your life, to spend every minute out there, so that's incredible," Rogers said.

"He was absolutely fantastic."

But as a former Test opener himself, who waited until well into his prolific career before securing a regular Test berth, he believes that even a talent as profound as Pucovski's needs time to fully learn a new craft.

"We asked him if he would be prepared to do a different role," Rogers said tonight when asked about Pucovki's maiden innings as an opener.

"It was something he did in the juniors but he probably hasn't been accustomed to it of late.

"He was completely open to it and actually kind of looked forward to it and then then to go out and play the way he did …

"I must admit listening to the other (Victoria) coaches they have seen him play like this before but I didn't realise how good he actually is.

"He's just a class player and he's got a big future but I think he's going to have to show this for a little while.

"I'm not a national selector, but I think it would be good for him just to play for a while with us and keep putting the performances in.

"If the opportunity did come (in the Australia team) then good luck to him, but equally it would be good to see him just make it his position in the team and do well."

Rogers was also full of praise for Harris who is also eyeing the Test berth he surrendered in the wake of Australia's 2019 Ashes campaign.

The left-hander has worked closely with Rogers during the off-season and made some adjustments to his technique largely designed to combat bowlers attacking him from around the wicket.

It was a ploy that SA's seamers used during his epic partnership with Pucovski at Glenelg Oval, but in posting 239 in an innings lasting almost 400 balls Harris vindicated the subtle changes he's made even though he admits his new approach is far from perfect at this stage.

And Rogers lauded the work his fellow left-hander has put in during the off-season to now put himself back in those selection discussions to take place next week.

"He's been excellent," Rogers said of Harris.

"He's wanted to do the work.

"There were some sessions when he was quite frustrated, and he wasn't quite certain that what he was doing he thought was right but he persisted and he really did work hard on a few changes.

"There's still a little bit of way to go. I heard his comments (yesterday) and he thought it's not perfect but he showed he's got the skill to adapt and play a long innings like he did in this game."