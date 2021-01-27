Pucovski avoids surgery as race to replace Wade heats up

Test rookie Will Pucovski has avoided the need for surgery on his injured right shoulder and could be a surprise contender for the vacant No.5 spot on Australia's tour of South Africa.

The axing of Matthew Wade for the three-match campaign against the Proteas, details of which are yet to be confirmed, has opened the door for up to five members of the extended 19-player squad to fill his role at third drop.

Selector Trevor Hohns said left-hander Travis Head, who was dropped after two Tests of the recent Border-Gavaskar series against India, is a "frontline contender" to regain a spot in the middle order in Wade’s absence.

But Hohns also floated the prospect of back-up wicketkeeper Alex Carey coming into the side as a specialist batsman, while in-form veteran Moises Henriques has also been retained in the extended squad.

And having confirmed that Pucovski had received good news about his injured shoulder, Hohns suggested the young Victorian could return to the Test side in the middle order, which would likely mean Marcus Harris would retain his spot as David Warner’s opening partner.

"As far as his batting position goes – yes, nothing is ruled out there," Hohns said when asked if Pucovski, who impressed as an opener on his debut this month, was a contender to bat at No.5.

"There’s no doubt that we know Will can bat in the middle order as well at the top of the order, so that could well be a viable option for us.

"Will's recovery (from injury) is progressing. He has had his shoulder looked at by medical people and at the moment, they don't feel it necessary for him to have an operation.

"So we're very hopeful that he will recover in time to take his place in that touring party for South Africa."

Former Test skipper Ricky Ponting this week floated the prospect of Pucovski returning as an opener and Harris being moved down to the No.5 position, arguing the opener's technique should hold him in good stead anywhere in the order.

Having preferred Wade over Head for the final two Tests against India, Hohns indicated the South Australian's scope to improve – he is six years younger than Wade – was a contributing factor in him jumping ahead of his fellow left-hander in the pecking order.

"Matthew, in our view, hasn't done enough," Hohns said.

"He certainly hasn't done enough over probably quite a few Test matches now. I'm not being unfair there, and he would recognise that fact as well. He's holding down ... a specialist batting position and hasn't quite done enough. And as a senior player, we expect a little bit more.

"In Travis's case, he has a little bit more upside and we have given him a bit of a vote of confidence to try and win his spot back in that batting line-up.

"We know Travis can go away with the Australian team and he works very hard on his game and we consider that he can probably improve so much to the extent that he could fight his way back into that Australian side.

"He'll be a frontline contender. We haven't had that discussion yet and we'll do that in due course once we know that this tour is going ahead."

Hohns added that while Carey is in the squad primarily as a back-up wicketkeeper should injury or illness befall skipper Tim Paine, the left-hander could also be a candidate to be picked as a frontline batsman.

The former limited-overs vice-captain has played just one first-class match this season; he top-scored for Australia A with 32 (in a total of 108) in the first innings of their match against the touring Indian side and added 58 in the second innings.

Having also averaged more than 55 from four Marsh Sheffield Shield games last season and given his strong recent form in the KFC BBL, Hohns suggested Carey is being viewed as more than just a reserve player.

"Alex is there definitely as a back-up wicketkeeper, and the current form he's in with the bat doesn't exclude him from possibly playing a role in the batting line-up, if required," he said.