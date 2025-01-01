Our Broadcast Partners

Foxtel

Foxtel has partnered with CA until season 2030-31, with a dedicated Fox Cricket channel along with cricket content being carried on Kayo Sports. Foxtel will show all NRMA Insurance Men's Tests, Commonwealth Bank Women's Internationals, and Men's Dettol ODI and T20I matches, plus every KFC BBL match and Weber WBBL matches.



