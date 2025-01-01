Our Broadcast Partners

Foxtel has partnered with CA until season 2030-31, with a dedicated Fox Cricket channel along with cricket content being carried on Kayo Sports. Foxtel will show all NRMA Insurance Men's Tests, Commonwealth Bank Women's Internationals, and Men's Dettol ODI and T20I matches, plus every KFC BBL match and Weber WBBL matches. Subscribe to Kayo to watch the FOXTEL coverage this summer. Sign up for a free trial.
Seven West Media has partnered with Cricket Australia until season 2030-31. They will broadcast all NRMA Insurance Men's Test matches, all Commonwealth Bank Women's International matches, 34 out of 44 KFC Big Bash League matches, 23 Weber Women's Big Bash League matches, along with some special events.