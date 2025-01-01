Our Commercial Partners

NRMA Insurance - Platinum Partner

NRMA Insurance is naming rights partner of the NRMA Insurance Test Series, the Official Insurance Partner of both the Men’s and Women’s International Cricket Teams, as well as supporting community cricket across the country. One of Australia’s most trusted brands, NRMA Insurance has been helping people protect the things they care about since 1925. NRMA Insurance stands for HELP, and in partnership with Cricket Australia, NRMA Insurance will celebrate the local communities and volunteers that make the game possible and hopefully inspire others to help too.