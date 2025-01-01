Our social impact partners

Cricket Australia and the McGrath Foundation have worked together to make the NRMA Insurance Pink Test one of the biggest charitable sporting events in the world. Thanks to the generosity of the cricket community over the past 15 years, the Pink Test has helped raise more than $22 million to fund McGrath Breast Care nurses across Australia.
Cricket Australia and the Shane Warne Legacy (SWL) will come together at the 2023 NRMA Insurance Boxing Day Test to tip their hat to ‘Warnie’ and raise awareness of heart health. Free, Shane Warne Legacy Heart Tests will be available in and around the MCG on days one to four of the Boxing Day Test.
On and off the pitch, Australian women's cricket is making history, but we know there are still millions of girls across the globe who are denied basic rights like education, health, nutrition and access to safety. To help UNICEF Australia be there for every child, we’re turning every appeal during the CommBank Women's Ashes Test into an appeal for gender equality – until every girl can play.