Our Venue Partners

The Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) has a storied history as one of the most revered venues for Test cricket. Its association with Test matches dates back to 1877 when Australia faced England in the first-ever Test on its hallowed turf. Over the years, the MCG has been the stage for countless iconic moments, including Sir Don Bradman's final Test appearance in 1948. The ground has hosted numerous Ashes battles and significant cricketing events, solidifying its status as an iconic cricket stadium. With its massive capacity and passionate crowd, the MCG continues to be a cricketing mecca, preserving its legacy as a historic and beloved venue for Test cricket.