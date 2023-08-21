Khawaja sees no end date but has next innings sorted

Australia's evergreen Test opener is still loving playing but has already locked in a long-term deal to move into the commentary box when done playing

Australia Test opener Usman Khawaja has no plans to give up on Test cricket any time soon but has already sorted his long-term future.

Already accustomed to seeing him occupy long periods at the crease, Aussie fans are set to see even more of Khawaja when he eventually retires from the game after Fox Cricket announced today he would join their commentary team.

Khawaja will make his debut behind the mic for Fox as an analyst during this year's men's ODI World Cup in India in October-November from the studio alongside the likes of Mark Waugh and Kerry O'Keefe.

The 36-year-old said on the weekend that he would continue playing Test cricket as long as he continues to feel he can contribute.

Asked at Cricket Australia's Play Cricket Week campaign in Brisbane if the home Ashes series of 2025-26 was in his sights, Khawaja said: "One series at a time".

"You can get ahead of yourself and look to that time (in 2025) and think, 'I can probably get there', but I don't want to (do that)," he said.

"I like playing one summer at a time and seeing how the body is going, how the mind is going and whether I am enjoying it.

"It is those three things. I am ticking those three boxes at the moment so I will keep playing."

01:28 Play video 'The last 10 years hasn't been a fluke': Khawaja

The left-hander has had a few weeks to reflect on this year's thrilling Ashes series, where he topped the series runs tally in a drawn campaign that saw Australia retain the urn.

"I have had so many people come up to me and tell me how good the Test series was," he said.

"I've had more than 50 people tell me the last couple of weeks how much sleep they lost watching the Ashes.

"We would have loved to have won but we have now retained (or won) four Ashes series in a row ... 2019 and 2023 in England.

"The last time England won in Australia was 2010-11, when I debuted.

"So we've been dominating Ashes cricket for a long time and that is the bigger picture.

"England is going to have to come back here and beat us and do something they haven't done for a very long time."

Australia face home series against Pakistan and West Indies this summer after the World Cup, with Khawaja looking forward to opening alongside Warner in what will be his last summer of Test cricket before he too joins the Fox Cricket commentary team.

Adam Gilchrist, Usman Khawaja, Pat Cummins and Glenn Maxwell at a Fox Cricket and Kayo event at the SCG

He said the future looked bright in the opening ranks, no matter who replaced Warner in Tests.

"Marcus Harris has been travelling with us a lot, everywhere we go. It would be remiss to think that he is not the next in line to open the batting for Australia," Khawaja said.

"(In Queensland) Matt Renshaw has been around and playing some beautiful cricket, and scored a Test hundred in Sydney early on (in his career).

"Then there's the likes of Cameron Bancroft, who played really well too in WA and has played for Australia also."

Khawaja said the Play Cricket Week initiative, which features approximately 150 high-profile cricketers around the country, was vital to encourage kids to take up the sport.

"Participation is the be-all and end-all for cricket," Khawaja said.

"It is great to see the young boys and now it is really exciting to see the females in participation. When I was younger it was very different.

"The amount of girls that come up to me these days and ask for an autograph is pretty cool."