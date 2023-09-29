Selectors back Maxwell in frontline spin pairing

Australia hope the same bowling formula that delivered a maiden T20 crown can bring a sixth one-day title

Australia are backing the bowling formula that won them the 2021 T20 World Cup as they embark on their quest for their sixth men's 50-over title.

Two years ago the Aussies selected their star Test pace trio – Pat Cummins, Mitch Starc and Josh Hazlewood – for the dry, abrasive pitches of the United Arab Emirates.

That tactic relied on consistent overs from allrounder Glenn Maxwell to support their sole front-line spinner Adam Zampa and Australia will be hoping the same five can bring them glory with the ball in 2023.

Zampa is the only out-and-out spinner in Australia's squad with the injured Ashton Agar not making the final cut of 15 when it was announced on Thursday evening.

For comparison the home side India, who Australia face in their Cup opener on October 8, have selected three spinners in their squad – Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav and Ravichandran Ashwin – and are weighing up playing all three in their XI.

Maxwell, fresh off a career-best night with the ball in Rajkot claiming 4-40 against India, plays an important role in balancing the XI as the only spin-bowling allrounder in the squad.

But he's far more than an allrounder, says men's selection chair George Bailey.

"I think it's unfair on 'Maxi' to say he's not a specialist spinner," Bailey told reporters from Thiruvananthapuram on Friday where Australia are due to play the Netherlands in a warm-up match.

"I think his white-ball spinning record is pretty handy and I think you could very much consider him a frontline option. We certainly consider that we have two frontline spinners within our first choice XI."

Due to the dynamics of the finalised 15-player squad, it means Australia don't have the option to play two spinners and Maxwell later in the tournament, should their preferred XI not bring them the desired results.

Left-arm spinner Agar was in the provisional squad but is currently recuperating from a calf strain at home in Perth where he is also awaiting the birth of his first child.

Travis Head meanwhile is out of action until the mid-point of the tournament and the leg-spin of Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne is rarely seen in one-day cricket.

Leg-spinner Tanveer Sangha is currently with the squad as a reserve player but would only become available as an injury replacement.

But Bailey said it was unlikely this Australian side would need more spin than what Zampa and Maxwell can offer.

"Twenty overs (of spin) as far as our one-day cricket goes is traditionally a lot," Bailey said.

"If we are bowling that I'd be pretty comfortable."

The numbers agree with Bailey, as Australia have only bowled more than 20 overs of spin in a men's ODI 24 times (in 120 matches) since the start of 2012. For matches in India, it's happened five times from 25 matches.

And the venues that they'll encounter at this tournament offer no clear advantage of bowling spin as opposed to bowling pace in 50-over cricket, despite spin's dominance in Test cricket in India.

Head's off-spin overs won't be missed as much as his batting early in the campaign, but both would be warmly welcomed assuming he recovers from his hand injury as predicted.

By adding Labuschagne to their finalised squad at the expense of Agar, Australia have decided to take the risk of carrying Head (for the first half of the tournament at least) with the hope he can have a big impact in the Cup's latter stages.

The swashbuckling left-hander has hit his stride in international cricket over the past two years, and in his 16 ODIs since returning to the side in March 2022 Head averages 60.84 with a strike rate of 119.84.

But playing the first portion of the tournament with only 14 players to choose from is a gamble.

"We are well aware of the risk of carrying Travis," Bailey said.

"First and foremost, it's about him recovering and that's the hurdle he's got to overcome.

"There's not a specific date in terms of a game (for his return).

"He's a really important player for us. Hopefully when he does come online, he can have a really important impact towards the back end of the tournament.

"When he comes back in there's another option for some part-time spin overs as well."

Australia's 2023 ODI World Cup fixtures

Warm-up match: September 30: v Netherlands, Thiruvananthapuram (D/N), 7.30pm AEDT

Warm-up match: October 3: v Pakistan, Hyderabad (D/N), 7.30pm AEDT

October 8: v India, Chennai (D/N), 7.30pm AEDT

October 12: v South Africa, Lucknow (D/N), 7.30pm AEDT

October 16: v Sri Lanka, Lucknow (D/N), 7.30pm AEDT

October 20: v Pakistan, Bengaluru (D/N), 7.30pm AEDT

October 25: v Netherlands, Delhi (D/N), 7.30pm AEDT

October 28: v New Zealand, Dharamsala, 4pm AEDT

November 4: v England, Ahmedabad (D/N), 7.30pm AEDT

November 7: v Afghanistan, Mumbai (D/N), 7.30pm AEDT

November 11: v Bangladesh, Pune, 4pm AEDT

November 15: First semi-final, Mumbai (D/N), 7.30pm AEDT

November 16: Second semi-final, Kolkata (D/N), 7.30pm AEDT

November 19: Final, Ahmedabad (D/N), 7.30pm AEDT

Australia squad: Pat Cummins (c), Sean Abbott, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa