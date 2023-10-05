Under strength NZ thump reigning champs in Cup opener

Centuries to Devon Conway and Rachin Ravindra led the Black Caps to a thumping nine-wicket win over England

England's World Cup defence has begun with a punishing nine-wicket defeat in Ahmedabad as New Zealand helped themselves to a sensational slice of revenge four years in the making.

Organisers scheduled a repeat of the 2019 final to kick off this year's tournament on Thursday, but rather than a nail-biter to match the tension of that Lord's classic, they had to settle for a thoroughly one-sided affair as the Black Caps powered to a nine-wicket win.

Two majestic hundreds from Devon Conway and Rachin Ravindra enabled New Zealand to romp home with almost 14 overs to spare.

Conway finished 152 not out while his Wellington teammate Ravindra reeled off an unbeaten 123 – more than double his previous ODI best.

The absence of Ben Stokes with a hip injury robbed the reigning champions of some middle-order firepower but their score of 9-282 was nowhere near enough to constrain an outstanding Kiwi chase.

Where England relied on a composed innings of 77 from Joe Root, who managed four boundaries and a six while a series of unforced errors unfolded around him, Conway and Ravindra simply cut loose under lights.

Empty seats in the 134,000-capacity Narendra Modi Stadium could be tallied in the tens of thousands but the fans who did show up witnessed a remarkable stand of 273.

The pair came together in the second over after Sam Curran strangled Will Young down leg for a golden duck and proceeded to pile on 30 fours and eight sixes in a major statement of intent.

The defending champs, meanwhile, were chaotic with the bat, lethargic with the ball and sloppy in the field.

Asked to bat first, they relied on Root to spare the blushes of his misfiring top-order teammates.

Dawid Malan was first to go for a scratchy 14, caught behind flashing hard at the impressive Matt Henry.

Jonny Bairstow (33) offered a tame catch off Mitchell Santner just as he looked to take control, while Harry Brook, deputising for Stokes, also burned brightly and briefly, clattering two fours and a six off Ravindra before lifting the next one straight down Conway's throat at deep midwicket.

Joe Root in bowled by Glenn Phillips for 77 // Getty

Only a stand of 70 between Root and captain Jos Buttler (43) offered some stability. Root had unleashed a trademark reverse ramp for six off Boult early in his stay, but for the most part he played conservatively.

He departed in the 42nd over, nutmegging and yorking himself in one swift movement as he tried to reverse sweep Phillips.

Ravindra, promoted to No.3 for the first time in his ODI career, made an early target of Chris Woakes as the experienced seamer served up a sequence of gentle four balls.

He and Conway helped themselves, enjoying the pace of Mark Woods so that, by the end of the 10-over powerplay, the Kiwis had roared to 1-81, a clear 30 past England's score at the same stage.

Ravindra clubbed Moeen Ali for six in each of his first two overs, and Stokes emerged from the dugout to deliver some words of encouragement at the first drinks break but, even at that stage, it seemed too late.

Both men celebrated centuries, Conway first over the line but Ravindra one ball quicker in just 82 deliveries.

The closing stages of the chase were a procession, with runs flowing at will and a weary England side barely able to contain them before the finishing touches came off the second ball of the 37th over.