All you need to know: Hobart Hurricanes v Adelaide Strikers

Match facts

Who: Hobart Hurricanes v Adelaide Strikers

What: Match 33, BBL|13

Where: Blundstone Arena, Hobart

When: Thursday, January 11. Bat flip at 5.55pm local (6.55pm AEDT), first ball at 6.40pm local (7.40pm AEDT)

Officials: Sam Nogajski (field), Sharad Patel (field), Bruce Oxenford (third), Simon Burns (fourth), David Johnston (match referee)

Match squads

Hurricanes: TBC Strikers: Matthew Short (c), Wes Agar, James Bazley, Cameron Boyce, Brendan Doggett, Adam Hose (England), Thomas Kelly, Chris Lynn, Ben Manenti, Harry Nielsen (wk), Jamie Overton (England), David Payne (England), Lloyd Pope, D’Arcy Short, Henry Thornton, Jake Weatherald

Form guide

Hurricanes: LLWWL (most recent first)

The Hurricanes are coming off two narrow losses on the road where they have struggled in recent times, losing 12 of their last 13 away matches. But they return to Blundstone Arena for this game where they have won two of their three games this season. In their last three games on a six-day road trip, the Tasmanian side came away with a solidary win from encounters against Melbourne Renegades (W), Brisbane Heat (L) and the Strikers (L). With a two-day break now before hosting the Strikers, they should be roaring to bounce back to winning ways.

Strikers: WWLLL

The Strikers are averaging 174.6 runs per game with the bat in their last five encounters where they are on a two-game win streak after losing the previous four games. Advantageously, the Strikers will play the Hurricanes 48 hours after defeating them on their home turf. Prior to the win, the Strikers also comfortably defeated reigning champions Perth Scorchers by nine wickets the game before.

KFC BBL|13 standings

Team Matches played M Wins W Losses L Ties T No results N/R Net Run Rate NRR Deductions Ded. Total points PTS 1 Brisbane Heat Men HEA 8 6 0 0 2 1.435 0 14 2 Perth Scorchers Men SCO 7 5 1 0 1 1.027 0 11 3 Sydney Sixers Men SIX 8 4 2 0 2 0.253 0 10 4 Melbourne Stars Men STA 8 4 4 0 0 -1.122 0 8 5 Adelaide Strikers Men STR 8 3 4 0 1 -0.132 0 7 6 Hobart Hurricanes Men HUR 8 3 5 0 0 -0.119 0 6 7 Sydney Thunder Men THU 7 1 5 0 1 -0.433 0 3 8 Melbourne Renegades Men REN 8 1 6 0 1 -0.52 0 3 Legend M: Matches played W: Wins L: Losses T: Ties N/R: No results NRR: Net Run Rate Ded.: Deductions PTS: Total points

Players to watch

The talk surrounding Matt Short's potential in this year's T20 World Cup continues to gain momentum as his BBL form keeps building. The batting all-rounder is coming off another strong outing on January 9 where he top scored for his side for the third consecutive game and fifth time this season. The Strikers captain is the competition's leading run scorer this season with 396. The Strikers batting doesn't stop there with Chris Lynn and D'Arcy Short also in form with the pair in the top 10 runs scorers as well this season in the KFC BBL|13. Lynn is in second with 304 runs while Short is in eighth with 196.

Meanwhile, the Hurricanes have Ben McDermott who has done the bulk of the scoring this season (204 runs), including a brilliant 95no last game to get his side to a competitive total of 165. The Hurricanes also have Mac Wright (149 runs) who has played a solid role at No.3 since coming into the side in their third game of the campaign against the Renegades.

On the bowling front, skipper Nathan Ellis will be a key for the Hurricanes particularly against the Strikers who have been one of the most dangerous batting sides this season. Ellis is the fifth leading wicket-taker in the competition this season with 10.

From the Strikers, English duo Jamie Overton and David Payne have been the wicket takers with the pair combining for 20 this season. Overton snuck ahead in the wickets tally after claiming 3-23 last game compared to Payne's 1-41.

Head-to-head

Overall: Hurricanes (8 wins), Strikers (13 wins), no result (1) At Blundstone Arena: Hurricanes (5 wins), Strikers (1 win), no result (1) Most runs: D'Arcy Short (671), Ben McDermott (503), Jake Weatherald (424), Alex Carey (399), Matthew Short (398) Most wickets: Peter Siddle (22), Nathan Ellis (11), Jofra Archer (10), Ben Laughlin (10), Rashid Khan (10)

The venue

Hobart

Rapid stats

The Adelaide Strikers have won four of their last five BBL games against the Hobart Hurricanes (L1) including their last two in a row; the last and only previous time they won more in succession against the Canes was a three-game streak from January 2013 to January 2016.

The Hobart Hurricanes have won six of their last eight BBL games at Blundstone Arena (L2) including a seven-wicket win against the Sydney Thunder in their most recent game at the venue; in fact, they’ve won their last five games in a row at the venue against the Adelaide Strikers.

The Adelaide Strikers' last BBL win outside Adelaide came against the Sydney Thunder at the Sydney Showground Stadium in December 2022, losing nine games away from their home city in a row since that win.

Ben McDermott (Hobart Hurricanes) has logged two unbeaten half centuries across his last four BBL innings including a knock of 95no from 61 balls in his last game against the Adelaide Strikers; in fact, he's scored 50-plus runs in each of his last three games against the Strikers.

(Hobart Hurricanes) has logged two unbeaten half centuries across his last four BBL innings including a knock of 95no from 61 balls in his last game against the Adelaide Strikers; in fact, he's scored 50-plus runs in each of his last three games against the Strikers. Chris Lynn (Adelaide Strikers) has scored 61 runs from cut shots in the 2023-24 BBL season, the most of any batter in the competition and nearly twice as many as Hobart Hurricanes' best Nikhil Chaudhary (31).

What's on the line?

It is a must-win game for both teams in order to have a strong chance of making finals with the Hurricanes in sixth position and Strikers in fifth. It will be fourth spot for the victor while the loser will need to win their last match of the regular season and have results fall their way to be any chance of making the finals. The margin of victory could also be crucial in this game if the fourth-placed finals position ends up being decided on net run-rate.

