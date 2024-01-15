All you need to know: Perth Scorchers v Sydney Sixers

The Scorchers host the Sixers in a straight shootout for second place, and with it a berth in the Qualifier final against Brisbane Heat

Match facts

Who: Perth Scorchers v Sydney Sixers

What: Match 39, BBL|13

Where: Optus Stadium, Perth

When: Saturday, January 13. Bat flip at 3.55pm local (6.55pm AEDT), first ball at 4.40pm local (7.40pm AEDT)

Officials: Nathan Johnstone (field), Sam Nogajski (field), Simon Lightbody (third), Jamie Thomas (fourth), Kent Hannam (match referee)

Match squads

Scorchers: Aaron Hardie (c), Ashton Agar, Jason Behrendorff, Cooper Connolly, Stephen Eskinazi (England), Laurie Evans (England), Sam Fanning, Cameron Gannon, Marcus Harris, Liam Haskett, Nick Hobson, Josh Inglis (vc), Matt Kelly, Hamish McKenzie, Lance Morris, Andrew Tye, Sam Whiteman

Sixers: Sean Abbott, Jackson Bird, Joel Davies, Ben Dwarshuis, Jack Edwards, Moises Henriques, Daniel Hughes, Hayden Kerr, Todd Murphy, Stephen O'Keefe, Kurtis Patterson, Mitch Perry, Josh Philippe, Jordan Silk, James Vince (England)

Form guide

Scorchers: WLWLW (most recent first)

The Scorchers are unbeaten at home this season and their latest win, against the ladder-leading Brisbane Heat on Saturday, locked in a record 11th Big Bash finals appearance. Their incredible record in Western Australia, backed by a vocal home crowd, has seen them win an incredible 17 of their last 18 games. This season, it's been thanks in no small part to their stifling bowling efforts on home turf, restricting opposition sides to an average of just 154.5 runs per innings.

Sixers: WWLDD

With two straight victories after a frustrating stretch of rain-affected matches, the Sixers are peaking at the right time. Win this and they'll avoid the dreaded trip to Perth during the finals series in what would be a huge boost for their title aspirations.

KFC BBL|13 standings

Team Matches played M Wins W Losses L Ties T No results N/R Net Run Rate NRR Deductions Ded. Total points PTS 1 Brisbane Heat Men HEA 10 7 1 0 2 0.972 0 16 2 Perth Scorchers Men SCO 9 6 2 0 1 0.837 0 13 3 Sydney Sixers Men SIX 9 5 2 0 2 0.356 0 12 4 Adelaide Strikers Men STR 10 5 4 0 1 0.331 0 11 5 Hobart Hurricanes Men HUR 10 4 6 0 0 -0.268 0 8 6 Melbourne Stars Men STA 10 4 6 0 0 -1.051 0 8 7 Melbourne Renegades Men REN 9 2 6 0 1 -0.288 0 5 8 Sydney Thunder Men THU 9 1 7 0 1 -0.652 0 3 Legend M: Matches played W: Wins L: Losses T: Ties N/R: No results NRR: Net Run Rate Ded.: Deductions PTS: Total points

Players to watch

After running the drinks for the Aussie men for a large portion of the past two home summers, Lance Morris is relishing an extended period of game time for the Scorchers, currently leading their wickets tally with 13 at a superb economy rate of 7.21. He took 3-26 against the Heat last Saturday, dismissing two of their in-form batters Paul Walter and Michael Neser to put the brakes on their pursuit of the Scorchers' 6-163.

Opening batter Marcus Harris is in the mix to play his first Scorchers game since BBL|05, having been announced as the injury replacement player for Jhye Richardson (side strain). Uncapped batter Sam Fanning also joins the extended Perth squad and is one of three potential club debutants, alongside pace bowlers Cameron Gannon and Liam Haskett.

English import Laurie Evans, meanwhile, will finish his BBL|13 campaign following the match against the Sixers due to playing commitments in the UAE T20 league. Secured with pick 17 in the draft, Evans blasted 220 runs at 55 with the remarkable strike rate of 183.33 this season.

Dynamic opener Josh Philippe hit his highest score of the season (47) in last Friday's Sydney Smash victory over the Thunder, coming in at No.3 instead of the top due to the return of Aussie superstar Steve Smith who made a first ball duck. With Smith back with the Test squad and James Vince heading off to the UAE after this match, the Sixers will be leaning on Philippe for a fast start to go deep in the BBL|13 finals.

Head-to-head

Overall: Scorchers (17 wins), Sixers (10 wins) At Optus Stadium: Scorchers (4 wins), Sixers (1 win) Most runs: Ashton Turner (544), Moises Henriques (452), Jordan Silk (367), Josh Philippe (360), James Vince (322) Most wickets: Andrew Tye (32), Sean Abbott (26), Jhye Richardson (21), Jason Behrendorff (21), Ben Dwarshuis (15)

The venue

Rapid stats

The Scorchers have won six of their last seven BBL matches against the Sixers; their only defeat in that span was a six-run loss in January 2023.

The Sixers have won four of their last five BBL matches outside NSW, including each of their last two; the last time the Sixers recorded a longer winning run outside their home state was a four-match span from January to December in 2021.

The Perth Scorchers have won 17 of their last 18 BBL matches in Western Australia, including their last nine on the bounce – their longest winning run in their home state.

Josh Inglis (14) is one away from surpassing Shaun Marsh (14) for the most scores of 50+ for the Scorchers in BBL history.

(14) is one away from surpassing Shaun Marsh (14) for the most scores of 50+ for the Scorchers in BBL history. Steve O'Keefe (97) is three away from becoming the third player to take 100 wickets for the Sydney Sixers in BBL history (Sean Abbott 151 and Ben Dwarshuis 126).

What's on the line?

The double chance. Whoever wins this clash locks in their spot in the Qualifier final, against the Heat at Carrara Stadium on January 19. Not only does this grant a second chance in the upcoming finals series, but guarantees hosting rights for one of the season's final two games (The Challenger or The Final).

It's a significant carrot dangling in front of both clubs, given the last seven BBL titles have been won by sides that finished inside the top-two. The last side to win from outside these spots was the Thunder in BBL|05, when they saluted from fourth.

