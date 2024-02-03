NSW launch stirring fightback after Whiteman century

Visitors take 8-92 to bowl Western Australia out before stumps on day one at the WACA

09:29 Play video Western Australia v NSW | Sheffield Shield | Day 1

Cameron Bancroft's bid for a big score was undone by a classic catch, but WA skipper Sam Whiteman struck a fighting century against NSW in an intriguing opening day of their Marsh Sheffield Shield clash in Perth.

Whiteman posted 107 off 188 balls and Josh Philippe made an unbeaten 52 off 76 balls to lift WA to 256 all out on a tricky WACA Ground wicket on Saturday.

NSW will begin their first innings on Sunday.

Bancroft, who was overlooked by national selectors for the two-Test series against West Indies, was aiming to post a big score to further prove his credentials.

03:20 Play video Whiteman moves through the gears in another classy WACA ton

But he was out for 42 off 110 balls when Jack Edwards pulled off a magical one-handed catch at second slip.

Edwards moved quickly to his left to pull off the stunner low to the ground.

It ended the opener’s 107-run opening stand with Whiteman, and WA were in danger of imploding after slipping from 2-164 to 6-172.

Whiteman was part of that carnage when he was run out from a direct hit by Ryan Hackney.

Hilton Cartwright (13), Teague Wyllie (0) and Sam Fanning (4) were also part of the collapse, as Jackson Bird (3-37) and Edwards (2-53) weaved their magic.

A huge momentum shift at the WACA with two wickets in two balls, including centurion Sam Whiteman being run out!#SheffieldShield pic.twitter.com/ux4faLiaEK — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) February 3, 2024

WA's innings might have ended a lot earlier if Chris Green had taken a simple catch at third slip when Philippe was yet to score.

Philippe made the most of the reprieve to crack seven fours and one six in a valuable knock that helped WA pass 250.

Green made up for that fumble by taking three late wickets on the way to 3-33, with WA's innings brought to an end right on stumps after losing eight wickets in the final session.

"I think any time you win the toss and bowl, and you bowl a team out by the end of the day, it's a good day," Bird told cricket.com.au after the match.

"They were 2-160 at tea, so we fought back really well in that last session."

Whiteman cracked 16 fours and one six during his stellar knock.

But his bid to come back for a second run after playing the ball to deep backward square leg proved to be his undoing.

Hackney scooped up the ball at pace before throwing down the stumps in a superb piece of fielding.

Sheffield Shield 2023-24 standings