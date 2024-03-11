Quantcast
Rain threatens NSW's unlikely Shield final dream

Match Report

Rain is threatening to wash away the mathematical chance NSW has of making the Sheffield Shield final

Queensland v NSW | Sheffield Shield | Day 1

Brisbane's rain is threatening to wash out NSW's already unlikely push to reach the Marsh Sheffield Shield final.

To lock up second place on the ladder and a spot in next week's decider, the fourth-placed Blues must convincingly beat Queensland and pick up bonus points along the way.

They also need Western Australia to draw with Victoria in Melbourne this week – ideally without scoring many of their own bonus points.

But inclement weather at Allan Border Field meant only 12 overs were bowled on Monday in a blow to the visitors' hopes of securing a result.

Sheffield Shield run home: Who will face Tassie in the final?

Queensland went to stumps on day one at 2-14.

Quick Chris Tremain (2-3) was the pick of the bowlers for the Blues, who won the toss and asked the hosts to bat.

Tremain consigned the last-placed Bulls to 2-3 when opener Angus Lovell edged to the slips and then Jack Clayton fell lbw on the next ball. Both went without scoring.

More than six hours were lost to rain, with play resuming for fewer than two overs between a pair of lengthy delays.

Bryce Street (4) and Max Bryant (10) were unbeaten for Queensland at stumps.

Sheffield Shield 2023-24 standings

Team
Matches played
M
Wins
W
Losses
L
Drawn
D
No results
N/R
Deductions
Ded.
Batting Bonus
Bat
Bowling Bonus
Bowl
Total points
PTS
1 Tasmanian Tigers Men Tasmanian Tigers Men TAS 9 5 1 3 0 0 6.06 7.3 46.36
2 Western Australia Men Western Australia Men WA 9 4 2 3 0 0 5.09 8.4 40.49
3 Victoria Men Victoria Men VIC 9 4 3 2 0 0 4.74 7.2 37.94
4 NSW Men NSW Men NSW 9 3 3 3 0 0 5.15 8 34.15
5 South Australia Redbacks South Australia Redbacks SA 9 2 6 1 0 0 4.48 8.3 25.78
6 Queensland Bulls Queensland Bulls QLD 9 2 5 2 0 0 3.54 7.3 24.84

M: Matches played

W: Wins

L: Losses

D: Drawn

N/R: No results

Ded.: Deductions

Bat: Batting Bonus

Bowl: Bowling Bonus

PTS: Total points

