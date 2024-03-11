Rain threatens NSW's unlikely Shield final dream

Rain is threatening to wash away the mathematical chance NSW has of making the Sheffield Shield final

Brisbane's rain is threatening to wash out NSW's already unlikely push to reach the Marsh Sheffield Shield final.

To lock up second place on the ladder and a spot in next week's decider, the fourth-placed Blues must convincingly beat Queensland and pick up bonus points along the way.

They also need Western Australia to draw with Victoria in Melbourne this week – ideally without scoring many of their own bonus points.

But inclement weather at Allan Border Field meant only 12 overs were bowled on Monday in a blow to the visitors' hopes of securing a result.

Queensland went to stumps on day one at 2-14.

Quick Chris Tremain (2-3) was the pick of the bowlers for the Blues, who won the toss and asked the hosts to bat.

Tremain consigned the last-placed Bulls to 2-3 when opener Angus Lovell edged to the slips and then Jack Clayton fell lbw on the next ball. Both went without scoring.

More than six hours were lost to rain, with play resuming for fewer than two overs between a pair of lengthy delays.

Bryce Street (4) and Max Bryant (10) were unbeaten for Queensland at stumps.

Sheffield Shield 2023-24 standings