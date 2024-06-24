Australia's Super Eight scenarios after losing to India

After Australia's loss to India, all four teams in Group 1 are still a mathematical chance to progress to the semi-finals

Following Australia's 24-run loss to India in St Lucia, all eyes dart across to St Vincent where the Aussies need a Bangladesh victory to save their T20 World Cup.

But it's not quite that simple.

Remaining Group 1 Super Eight matches

World Cup standings

If Bangladesh win

If Bangladesh take care of Afghanistan at Arnos Vale Stadium, three teams, Australia, Bangladesh and Afghanistan, would all have two wins.

Therefore, net run-rate (NRR) would decide which of the three progresses. As it stands, Australia have the best NRR of the three, but the margins are fine.

The highest total batting first in the tournament's four matches at Arnos Vale so far was Bangladesh's 5-159 in the first match it hosted on June 14.

Bangladesh batting first, posting 160

If Bangladesh win by between one and 61 runs, Australia will go through to face South Africa who finished top of the Super Eight Group 2.

But, if Bangladesh's winning margin is 62 or more, by bowling the Afghans out for 98 or fewer, the Tigers will jump Australia and make it through to the semi-finals.

Bangladesh batting first, posting 140

Bangladesh would need to bowl Afghanistan out for 79 or more to see Australia go through.

But, if Afghanistan make 78 or fewer, and Bangladesh's winning margin exceeds 61, the Tigers will jump Australia and make it through to the semi-finals.

Bangladesh batting first, posting 100

Bangladesh would need to bowl Afghanistan out for 38 or fewer to jump Australia into second spot (39 all out to Afghanistan would see NRR tied and Australia progress due to beating Bangladesh in their Super Eight fixture).

Bangladesh batting second, chasing 160

If Bangladesh chase Afghanistan's total with 41 balls remaining or more, they will jump Australia into second spot in the group. That's 13.1 overs completed.

Any slimmer margin, or any point after 13.2 overs, will see Australia through

Bangladesh batting second, chasing 140

If Bangladesh chase Afghanistan's total with 12.4 overs completed or less (44 balls remaining), they will jump Australia in second spot in the group.

Any later in the innings will see Australia remain in second place.

Bangladesh batting second, Afghanistan bowled out for 100

If the Tigers roll Afghanistan for 100, they'd need to chase the target with 49 balls remaining or more to jump Australia into second spot.

If Afghanistan win

It's goodnight for Australia in this scenario as they'd be stuck on one win while India and Afghanistan would progress to the semis on three and two wins respectively.

What happens if there's a washout?

A washout in St Vincent would be enough to send Afghanistan through to the semi-finals as both teams would receive one point, meaning Rashid Khan's side would go to three points and jump Australia on two.

Australia's Group B fixtures

June 6: Beat Oman by 39 runs

June 9: Beat England by 36 runs

June 12: Beat Namibia by nine wickets

June 16: Beat Scotland by five wickets

Super Eight fixtures

21 June: Beat Bangladesh by 28 runs (DLS method)

23 June: Lost to Afghanistan by 21 runs

25 June: Lost to India by 24 runs

Semi-finals to follow if Australia qualify

