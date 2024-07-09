'King of the Bash': Podcast doco look at Simmons' stellar season

Episode two of cricket.com.au's landmark new podcast series, Stories After Stumps, takes an in-depth look at one of the BBL's greatest stories.

Craig Simmons was a 31-year-old club cricketer without a professional contract when BBL|03 began. A wild month of cricket later, he'd hammered two centuries and guided the Perth Scorchers to a breakthrough maiden title.

From smashing the world's fastest bowlers, to smashing down Coca Cola and Doritos, this is Simmons' story.

What is Stories After Stumps?

Utilising Cricket Australia's vast library of archival audio, together with exhaustive research and dozens of interviews with players, coaches, umpires and administrators, our podcasters Adam Burnett and Josh Schonafinger have developed six fascinating narratives, told in audio documentary style; a groundbreaking format in Australian sport.

Catch all six episodes in our first season, dropping fortnightly from June 26.

Trailer Episode

Episode One: Bevan Sent

Episode Two: King of the Bash