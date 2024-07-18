Carmichael commits to Sydney Sixers for WBBL|10

Sydney Sixers have locked in another piece of the puzzle for Weber WBBL|10

Matilda Carmichael will spend another year in magenta after signing on with the Sydney Sixers for another season.

A stalwart of the Big Bash, Carmichael joined the Sydney Sixers for WBBL|09 after eight seasons playing for the Scorchers, where she featured the club's WBBL|07 championship.

The 30-year-old featured in the middle order for the Sixers in her first season for the club finishing with 117 runs from her 11 games.

Her performances against the Hobart Hurricanes and Brisbane Heat were crucial to keeping the Sixers' slim finals hopes alive towards the end of last season.

In a player of the match performance she helped steer the team to victory in final ball thriller against the Hurricanes

Contracted for WBBL|10: Maitlan Brown, Erin Burns, Mathilda Carmichael, Lauren Cheatle, Ashleigh Gardner, Alyssa Healy, Amelia Kerr, Kate Pelle, Ellyse Perry, Kate Peterson, Courtney Sippel Ins: Amelia Kerr (Heat), Courtney Sippel (Heat) Outs: TBC Local players off contract: Jade Allen, Emma Hughes, Gabby Sutcliffe, Hannah Trethwey WBBL|09 overseas players: Chloe Tryon (South Africa), Linsey Smith (England), Suzie Bates, Jess Kerr (both New Zealand) WBBL|10 Draft picks: 2, 10, 23, 26

"The club is really pleased to secure Tilly for another season," Sixers general manager Rachael Haynes said.

"Her versatility to shift up or down the order gives us great flexibility, but it’s the knowledge and experience that she brings to our group that is invaluable.

"Tilly is an incredibly hard worker who sets a great example for the younger players in our squad, and we know our fans will be stoked to see her back this season."

With 56 WBBL appearances under her belt Carmichael adds extra experience to a Sixers line-up desperate to return to finals in the WBBL.

The side has only qualified for finals once in the last five WBBL seasons despite a talented playing list that includes Australia stars Ellyse Perry, Alyssa Healy and Ashleigh Gardner.

Carmichael’s signing follows the additions of New Zealand star Amelia Kerr and emerging pace bowler Courtney Sippel from the Brisbane Heat to bolster the Sixers squad.

The Sixers now have two domestic spots left on their list for local players and hold a strong draft hand in the upcoming international player draft, including picks 2 and 10, to fill the remaining spots on their roster.

The return of skipper Healy in WBBL|10 after missing the majority of last season due to injury will also strengthen the club's finals ambitions.