Ex-England Test cricketer takes WACA chief role

John Stephenson, who played in the 1989 Ashes, to join WA from his post at Essex

Former England Test cricketer John Stephenson has been announced as WA Cricket's new chief executive officer, replacing the departed Christina Matthews.

Stephenson's sole Test for England came against Australia at The Oval in 1989, with the 59-year-old scoring 25 and 11 as opener in a match that ended in a draw.

He was also a capable medium-pace bowler, snaring 396 wickets at an average of 32.55 during his 304-match first-class career.

Stephenson, who recently spent three years as chief executive of Essex, steps into the role at WA Cricket following Matthews' exit in March after 12 years in the role.

Stephenson, who enjoyed a 17-year stint at the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) at Lord's in a variety of roles, will commence his new role at WA Cricket in the lead-up to the upcoming season.

In the meantime, WA Cricket's chief operating officer Justin Michael will continue in the interim chief executive role.

One of Stephenson's first big jobs will be to oversee the ongoing redevelopment of the WACA Ground.

"I'm absolutely thrilled and really excited about joining WA Cricket in such an important time for the organisation, with the redevelopment and the success in the men's and women's teams, it's a great time to be joining," Stephenson said in a statement.

"For me leadership is about having a really positive impact.

"Community engagement and growing the sport in the state will be a massive focus, continuing on-field success, which includes producing more Australian players, and connecting communities with cricket is very important to me.

"I've visited the WACA Ground a few times and have wonderful memories.

"As a kid I remember watching Test Matches at the WACA on TV, it's such an iconic ground and it's exciting to be part of this next phase."