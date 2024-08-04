Sutherland stars again, Zampa on song in Hundred wins

Plenty of Aussies had a good weekend in the UK's Hundred competition, with Annabel Sutherland sparkling form on show again

Annabel Sutherland’s domination of the Hundred has continued with another player of the match performance, this time against the Manchester Originals.

Sutherland, who hit three sixes in her 44, teamed up with compatriot Phoebe Litchfield (43 off 26) to power Northern Superchargers to 138 from their allocated 100 deliveries.

Aussie Kim Garth (1-24) had Sutherland caught in the innings’ penultimate over, but the damage had been done.

In reply the Originals needed a big knock from opener Beth Mooney but it wasn’t forthcoming; leg-spinner Georgia Wareham struck in her first over, removing Mooney for five.

Sutherland’s impact was far from over too, she delivered her four overs while conceding just 13 runs.

A thumping 46-run win for the Superchargers sends them up to second spot on the standings, behind only the Welsh Fire.

Sutherland goes on the attack during her electric innings // ECB/Getty

It was the same result a few hours later in the men's match-up, with an all-round effort from Ben Dwarshuis proving crucial to the Superchargers' 14-run win.

Harry Brook (58 off 33) and Adam Hose (29 off 18) had set up the home side for an imposing score, allowing Dwarshuis to come in at No.6 and belt 20 off nine deliveries in the innings’ closing stages.

His two sixes lifted his side to 167, a score that briefly looked in danger as Manchester’s Phil Salt (40 off 27) and Matty Hurst (78 off 45) put on a 90-run opening stand.

But left-armer Dwarushis (2-28) had a big say with the ball, dismissing powerful allrounder Paul Walter for three and coming in at the death to remove Max Holden with his final delivery.

The Originals finished 14 runs shy of their target and sit dead last on the table with four losses from as many matches.

Dwarshuis celebrates his second wicket, that of Max Holden // ECB/Getty

Over at Lord’s, Adam Zampa and Sam Curran took eight wickets between them as Oval Invincibles smashed their crosstown rivals London Spirit by 30 runs.

Although Spencer Johnson (0-27) had a rare wicketless game, the damage was done by the two international stars.

Left-armer Curran took a remarkable 5-16 from four overs, while Zampa ran through the middle order with 3-22.

Chasing 147 set by the Invicibles, the Spirit were never in the contest and were bowled out with five balls remaining for 117.

The Oval Invincibles get around their captain, Sam Curran, during his five-wicket haul // ECB/Getty

Earlier, Meg Lanning's London Spirit and Oval Invincibles tied a last-ball derby thriller.

Marizanne Kapp scythed through the Spirit’s top order which included bowling Lanning (one) and Georgia Redmayne (nine) to finish with 4-11 from her four overs.

Amanda-Jade Wellington had a good day with the ball, taking 1-23.

An ice-cold Charlie Dean run out, as Ryana MacDonald-Gay and Jo Gardner sought a match-winning two from the final ball, denied the visitors victory as they chased a target of 114.