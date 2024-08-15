Stars recruit Curran eyes 'next chapter' with Sixers' blessing

Tom Curran says the Melbourne Stars' offer of a multi-year deal prompted his off-season switch rather than any fall out from last summer's forgettable campaign with the Sydney Sixers.

The English allrounder ended a six-year association with the Sixers in June when he signed a two-year deal to join the Stars ahead of the upcoming KFC BBL|14 season.

Curran, the Sixers' first pick at last season's BBL|13 Draft, was the second men's player to bypass this year's draft and sign under the league's new multi-year contracting option for overseas stars following compatriot Sam Billings' return to the Sydney Thunder.

It came after the Curran was suspended for four matches last season for intimidating an umpire before missing the Sixers' last two home-and-away games as well as finals with a knee injury.

The 29-year-old believes he has left the club on good terms but with only one overseas men's player able to be contracted pre-draft per club each season, the Stars' offer proved too good to refuse.

09:39 Play video Every wicket: All of prolific Curran's 51 poles with the Sixers

"When the Stars asked if I was keen to come … I didn't get the same from Sixers and it felt like an amazing opportunity," Curran told cricket.com.au this week ahead of the BBL|14 Draft on September 1.

"I was at the IPL with 'Maxi' (Glenn Maxwell) at the time when it was coming through and the period in my life (I'm in), it just felt the right time for a change."

Sixers head coach Greg Shipperd reiterated to cricket.com.au last month he had a "great personal relationship" with Curran and was pleased that he'd landed at another BBL club after the Sixers were not able to match the Stars long-term commitment.

"He strengthens the competition and he'll be taking all of our secrets with him so we'll have to slightly shift the way we go about our business, particularly in those (Stars) games," Shipperd quipped.

Curran's form in this year's Hundred since returning from a broken arm will please Stars coach Peter Moores, having taken six wickets in his past two matches for Oval Invincibles, who currently sit top of the men's competition and have qualified for this weekend's playoffs.

He had a small plate inserted in his left forearm after copping a nasty blow in his follow-through while playing for Surrey against Middlesex in the T20 Blast in June.

"The bonus I guess was that it was the left hand so I could carry on training and keeping the rest of the body in shape and bowling after the initial two weeks where I couldn't sweat," Curran said.

Curran bowls with the guard on his left arm during Oval Invincibles clash with Manchester Originals in August // Getty

"It's still a work in progress with the bat a little bit … and just getting the confidence back in the field and diving around and taking catches.

"I've also got a carbon fibre arm guard that I'm using to play with but it's good to be back on the park bowling.

"It feels fine and I'm bowling really nicely. It's getting better day-by-day and hopefully I can put in my best performances now at crunch time of the tournament."

Curran revealed another factor enticing him to the Stars was the opportunity to work closely with their renowned English head coach Moores who joined the club prior to last season after David Hussey stepped down.

While yet to play under the current Nottinghamshire mentor, Curran has heard "amazing" things about the former England coach having played against many of his teams across his decade-long professional career.

"I feel like nowadays especially with word of mouth, if you're a good coach it'll get spread around and on the other side, if you're a bad one, it will as well," Curran said.

"I've just heard amazing things about him; I've got some close friends who work with him at Notts and have worked with him previously at other franchises and apparently he's a really good guy, great man manager and a really knowledgeable cricket coach."

One of those good mates at Notts is former Stars wicketkeeper-batter Joe Clarke, who from friendship point of view, Curran hopes is top of the club's draft wish list on September 1.

Clarke played for the Stars in BBL|11 and BBL|12 before being picked up by Melbourne Renegades last season after the MCG-based club brought in Victorian 'keeper Sam Harper when they traded Australian leg-spinner Adam Zampa to their crosstown rivals.

And with Harper contracted until the end of this season, it appears unlikely the Stars would also make a play for Clarke.

Despite nominating Optus Stadium as his favourite Australian venue, Curran – the most prolific overseas fast bowler in BBL history with 51 scalps – said the two places he'd want to be based as a player in Australia were Sydney and Melbourne.

"I've spent some amazing years in Sydney and I absolutely loved it," he said. "I loved the lifestyle there but at the same time, I feel like I haven't fully explored Melbourne.

"I'm just really excited to be immersed in that culture and experience it as a home player and be based in Melbourne for a longer period.

"No doubt, when we're playing the Sixers, it's two very big franchises … so that'll have a bit more fuel on the fire that game.

"It's an exciting new start for me. I feel like I've got some good years ahead of me and I'm really excited by this next challenge and chapter."