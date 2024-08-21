Maddinson signs with Thunder for Sydney homecoming

Nic Maddinson's NSW homecoming is complete with the stylish left-hander signing with Sydney Thunder for KFC BBL|14.

Maddinson, who began his T20 career with NSW in the former state-based competition before joining Sydney Sixers for their title-winning BBL|01 season, signs a one-year deal with the Thunder after also leaving Victoria to return home to the Blues for the upcoming summer.

The 32-year-old adds depth to a stacked Thunder batting line-up with the club yesterday securing Australia's most prolific T20 batter, David Warner (12,411), on a two-year deal with full availability.

Warner and Maddinson join English journeyman Sam Billings and young guns Ollie Davies and Under-19 World Cup winner Sam Konstas in the Thunder squad for BBL|14.

Maddinson started last BBL season as captain of the Melbourne Renegades in his comeback from a serious knee injury, but was dropped five games into the campaign and couldn't find his way back into the side as the Renegades finished second last.

Despite a strong record in the game's two longer formats, which includes averaging 50.63 in the Sheffield Shield during his six seasons with Victoria, it hasn't translated into the same T20 success during stints with the Renegades (16.05) and crosstown rivals the Stars (14.00) in the past six years.

The Thunder will be Maddinson's fourth Big Bash club having played 61 games for the Sixers, 34 for the Stars and 21 for the Renegades since the competition's inception – a total of 116 BBL appearances, placing him equal ninth on the all-time men's list.

He featured for Australia six times in T20 internationals between 2013-2018, while also gaining Indian Premier League experience with three appearances for Royal Challengers Bengaluru in 2014 and 2015.

Maddinson said he was targeting playing a full season in BBL|14 after being dropped last summer and missing the second half of BBL|12 when he suffered an ACL injury that saw him miss almost 12 months of cricket.

01:08 Play video Third umpire saves Maddinson after bail bizarrely dislodged

"(I'm) looking forward to coming back to Sydney," Maddinson said today.

"The squad that we've got is going to be really competitive. It's a good mix of older players, and having a younger crop of players coming through is really exciting.

"The goal for myself is to be consistent, find a gameplan that works and slot into the Thunder batting line-up for a full season. Hopefully (I can) learn some stuff about T20 but also teach a few things I've learnt along the way."

00:38 Play video Maddinson launches huge reverse sweep six

Sydney Thunder general manager Trent Copeland said Maddinson would provide further depth and experience to an already strong batting group.

"'Maddo' has been around the game a long time and has played international cricket," Copeland said. "Everyone knows what he can do with the bat, but what is also really exciting is what he can bring in terms of experience and leadership in any part of a match or the season as a whole.

"We expect to be challenging for the BBL title this season and Maddo, as someone who has won a BBL, is a big part of those plans."

The Thunder have one domestic list spot to fill ahead of BBL|14, and they'll also need to add another two overseas players alongside Billings in the September 1 draft.