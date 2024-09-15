Rain wins again in Manchester as T20 series tied

England and Australia have shared the spoils after the third T20I was abandoned without a ball bowled

Manchester's dreadful weather has dented another English comeback, this time in the T20 format with Sunday series decider washed out without a ball bowled.

Almost 14 months on from Australia retaining the Ashes after rain on days four and five of the Old Trafford Test, northern England's inclement conditions resulted in another anticlimactic finish between the fierce rivals.

Steady overnight rain in Manchester continued throughout Sunday, soaking the outfield to the point where even if it did ease but the scheduled cut-off time just before 6pm, groundstaff wouldn't have had sufficient time to prepare the sodden surface for play.

The covers only came off briefly throughout all of Sunday // Getty

The covers briefly came off an hour after the scheduled 2.30pm local start time, but the drizzle soon returned and with the toss unable to take place, the contest was eventually abandoned at 4.19pm.

It means the series is tied at 1-1 after Australia won the first match in Southampton and England the second in Cardiff on Friday.

"Safe to say I wasn't as anxious as I was this time last year," Marsh told cricket.com.au, reflecting on those final two days of the fourth Ashes Test.

"But it would have been nice, one-all, (to play) a series decider, especially for our young guys to experience that," adding that he would have played in Manchester after missing the previous match through illness.

"It's been a really great few weeks for our T20 squad, we've obviously given guys a few games, some guys have had different responsibilities, and I think what's most pleasing is just the vibe that we've had, and the young boys have led that.

"We spoke about making sure that they make this their own team for the last few weeks and it's been really enjoyable."

A Travis Head and Matt Short Powerplay blitz ensured the tourists started strongly at The Rose Bowl before player-of-the-series Liam Livingstone and 20-year-old rising star Jacob Bethell returned serve against a depleted Australia in the second T20.

The visitors had just 11 to pick from in the second match at Sophia Gardens after an unwell Marsh was a late out three hours before the first ball.

Head filled in as skipper in the three-wicket loss but was without Josh Hazlewood – who is being carefully managed after missing the Scotland series with a calf complaint – and Xavier Bartlett who suffered a side strain in the series opener.

Ben Dwarshuis was added to the squad for the third T20, but the weather prevented any hope of the Sydney Sixers left-armer adding to his three Australia T20 caps.

The result sees Australia's decade-long wait for a bilateral men's T20I series victory over their Ashes rivals go on after England won the previous two encounters in 2022 and 2020.

The two sides now head to Nottingham for a five-match ODI series beginning on Thursday (9.30pm AEST) where Australia will welcome Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Starc, Marnus Labuschagne and Alex Carey back into their squad.

Qantas Tour of the UK 2024

Australia T20 squad: Mitchell Marsh (c), Sean Abbott, Xavier Bartlett, Cooper Connolly, Tim David, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Cameron Green, Aaron Hardie, Josh Hazlewood (England games only), Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Riley Meredith, Matt Short (England games only), Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa

September 4: Australia beat Scotland by seven wickets

September 6: Australia beat Scotland by 70 runs

September 7: Australia beat Scotland by six wickets

September 11: Australia beat England by 28 runs

September 13: England beat Australia by three wickets

September 15: Match abandoned

Australia ODI squad: Mitch Marsh (c), Sean Abbott, Alex Carey, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Cameron Green, Aaron Hardie, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Matthew Short, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa

September 19: First ODI v England, Trent Bridge, Nottingham, 10pm AEST

September 21: Second ODI v England, Headingley, Leeds, 10pm AEST

September 24: Third ODI v England, Riverside, Chester-le-Street, 10pm AEST

September 27: Fourth ODI v England, Lord's, London, 10pm AEST

September 29: Fifth ODI v England, County Ground, Bristol, 8pm AEST