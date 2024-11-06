Molineux out of Perth clash, Kerr poised for Sixers debut

Amelia Kerr on track to debut for Sydney Sixers on Friday after recovering from a quad injury ahead of schedule

Melbourne Renegades have been dealt a blow ahead of their trip west, with captain Sophie Molineux ruled out of Thursday's showdown against Perth Scorchers.

Molineux, fresh off a weekend that saw her claim 4-17 against Perth in Melbourne, followed by a 32-ball 64 against the Strikers a day later, will remain behind to undergo treatment after experiencing knee soreness.

00:38 Play video Molineux rips through Scorchers lineup

Hayley Matthews will step in as captain for what is set to be a crucial match, with the Renegades 2-2 approaching the midway point of the regular season.

The club will be desperately hoping Molineux is back for their derby against the Stars on Saturday.

Melbourne Renegades squad: Hayley Matthews (c), Charis Bekker, Alice Capsey, Sarah Coyte, Emma de Broughe, Deandra Dottin, Nicole Faltum, Milly Illingworth, Tara Norris, Georgia Prestwidge, Naomi Stalenberg, Georgia Wareham, Courtney Webb

The Australian allrounder has been replaced in the Renegades' 13-player squad by Western Australian Charis Bekker, who has signed as a local replacement player.

Bekker, a left-arm orthodox spin bowler, has previously been on the Scorchers' list and plays for WA in the Women's National Cricket League.

Meanwhile, Sydney Sixers have received a welcome boost with New Zealand superstar Amelia Kerr poised to make her first appearance for her new club when they play Melbourne Stars on Friday.

There had been fears Kerr would miss the majority, if not all, of the season after she tore her left quadricep during the White Ferns' first ODI against India, with a three-week timeframe initially provided for her recovery.

However, the recently crowned T20 World Cup player of the tournament confirmed on Wednesday she was close to a return.

"The injury is tracking well," Kerr told Fox Cricket during the Sixers' clash with the Hurricanes on Wednesday.

"I always do my best to try and push things because I want to be out on the park.

"Hopefully back for the next one, I'm looking forward to being back, but I want to do the right thing (by my body) too."

It is a welcome boost for the Sixers, with the battle for top four spots poised to go down to the wire in the shortened season.

She will form a potent spin attack alongside England's Sophie Ecclestone and Australia allrounder Ashleigh Gardner, while her skills with the bat will strengthen the Sixers' order, which remains without the injured Erin Burns.

Weber WBBL|10 standings