WBBL Team of the Decade: top bowling contenders

As fans select their WBBL Team of the Decade, we’ve dug into the stats of the top contenders for each role

Fan voting is now open for the WBBL Team of the Decade.

To help you decide which players will make your best 12, we are digging into the stats and best performances for the main contenders.

So far we've looked at the wicketkeepers, batters and allrounders, and today it's the bowlers in focus.

Voting will be open until November 24 on the Big Bash App.

The panel will then review and combine public votes with their own selections to finalise the 12-player side, which will be announced ahead of the Weber WBBL|10 Final on Sunday, December 1.

01:09 Play video Aley's four wickets delivers Sixers WBBL title

Sarah Aley (Sydney Sixers)

Seasons: 6 | Matches: 81| Wickets: 89 | Eco: 6.58 | BBI: 4-8

Fast bowler Sarah Aley was one of the Sixers' key players from the inception of the club. She was the club's leading wicket taker in the first three seasons and in a breakout season in WBBL|02 was the tournament's leading wicket taker. Her best figures of 4-8 against the Hurricanes still stand as the best bowling by any Sixer and her Player of the Final performance in WBBL|02 helped secure the Sixer’s first ever WBBL title.

Jess Jonassen (Brisbane Heat)

Seasons: 10 | Matches: 143| Wickets: 170| Eco: 6.59 | BBI: 4-13

The WBBL’s leading wicket taker of all time, Jess Jonassen, was the Brisbane Heat’s marquee signing ahead of the inaugural season and that decision has paid off in spades for the club. The left-arm spinner has been named in the team of the tournament four times, was the club's MVP in WBBL|05 and holds the record for most wickets for the Heat. A two-time champion Jonassen has made a significant contribution to the club over her career.

01:13 Play video Jonassen becomes founding member of the 150 club

Megan Schutt (Adelaide Strikers)

Seasons: 10 | Matches: 137| Wickets: 149| Eco: 5.91| BBI: 6-19

Megan Schutt holds plenty of records as one of the competition's premier fast bowlers. The Strikers seamer has the best figures ever recorded in competition history and is the only player to take six wickets in a WBBL game. Schutt is just one wicket away from becoming the first fast bowler to take 150 WBBL wickets and is also the most economical bowler on this list. A two-time champion of the WBBL, she also won the Striker’s MVP in their two title winning years, exemplifying the importance she brings to the Strikers bowling attack.

Molly Strano (Hobart Hurricanes, Melbourne Renegades)

Seasons: 10 | Matches: 136 | Wickets: 157| Eco: 6.68 | BBI: 5-15

Molly Strano claimed a couple of 'firsts' for the WBBL over the years. The spinner was the first player to take a five-wicket haul when she dismantled the Melbourne Stars in the Melbourne Derby on the MCG. She was also the first player to reach 100 WBBL wickets showing off her consistency over the years of the competition. To top it off she sits first as the all-time wicket taker for the Renegades and second for the Hurricanes.

Amanda-Jade Wellington (Adelaide Strikers)

Seasons: 10 | Matches: 142| Wickets: 157| Eco: 6.78 | BBI: 5-8

One of the competition's best characters, leggie Amanda-Jade Wellington has been one of the hardest bowlers to face. She’s the only bowler in the history of the competition to have two five wicket hauls to her name. She has the most wickets of all-time for the Adelaide Strikers and was a key part of the club's back-to-back championships. Who can forget the final over of the WBBL|09 final where she got the Strikers over the line and took out player of the final.

00:39 Play video Coyte crushes Scorchers in final

Sarah Coyte (Adelaide Strikers, Melbourne Renegades, Sydney Sixers)

Seasons: 10 | Matches: 126 | Wickets: 120 | Eco: 6.96 | BBI: 3-9

Sarah Coyte started her career at the Adelaide Strikers where she saw immediate success leading the club for wickets in WBBL|01. It was in WBBL|03 where her star grew, signed to the Sydney Sixers as a replacement player, she took 10 wickets in four matches, including a terrifying spell in the final that led the Sixers to victory. Coyte is a bowler that excels in high pressure bowling at the death.

01:54 Play video Giddy up! Wild five for King as Heat spun out

Alana King (Melbourne Stars, Perth Scorchers)

Seasons: 10 | Matches: 119| Wickets: 123 | Eco: 6.72 | BBI: 5-16

A stalwart of the competition since bursting onto the scene with the Melbourne Stars in the inaugural season. It is at the Perth Scorchers where King has had the most success, she took the club's first-ever five-wicket haul and was their leading wicket-taker in WBBL|09. She also played a key role in the Scorchers' first championship win in WBBL|07.

* Statistics current to November 20