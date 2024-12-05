Voll debuts for Australia, India opt to bat first in Brisbane

Georgia Voll has been presented with ODI cap No.150 while Australia will bowl first in the opening one-dayer in Brisbane

Georgia Voll will open the batting on ODI debut, with Australia to bowl first after India captain Harmanpreet Kaur won the toss.

Voll was presented with Australia ODI cap no.150 by close friend and mentor Beth Mooney ahead of the opening CommBank one-dayer at Allan Border Field, and will slot into the vacant spot at the top of the order alongside fellow 21-year-old Phoebe Litchfield.

Australia XI: Phoebe Litchfield, Georgia Voll, Ellyse Perry, Beth Mooney (wk), Annabel Sutherland, Ashleigh Gardner, Tahlia McGrath (c), Georgia Wareham, Alana King, Kim Garth, Megan Schutt India XI: Smriti Mandhana, Priya Punia, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Titas Sadhu, Priya Mishra, Saima Thakor, Renuka Singh Thaku

The talented right-hander from Toowoomba was called into the Australia squad in place of injured captain Alyssa Healy, who has been rehabbing alongside her teammates in Brisbane this week.

Tahlia McGrath is leading Australia in Healy's absence, with Ashleigh Gardner serving as deputy to McGrath, while Mooney will take the wicketkeeping gloves.

Megan Schutt and Kim Garth will spearhead the pace attack, while Australia will field both their leg-spinners in Alana King and Georgia Wareham, leaving Darcie Brown and Sophie Molineux on the sidelines.

Molineux was unavailable for the match due to left knee soreness and will be assessed ahead of Sunday's second one-dayer. The allrounder missed four games during WBBL|10 with the same issue.

Allrounder Heather Graham has been added to the Australia squad for the first two games in Brisbane.

"Playing at your home ground is pretty special anyway, but debuting for Australia at your home ground is on another level," Voll told cricket.com.au on the eve of the match.

"Joining the first training session yesterday was pretty cool, a 'pinch me' moment when you've got players Ellyse Perry and Tahlia McGrath bowling at you.

"It's been a few years since (Mooney's) played for Queensland, but it's super exciting to join up with her, we haven't been in the same team for a good while now but being one of my great mates, to link back up with her in the Australian team is pretty cool."

The start of this three-game series marks the start of a new 50-over phase for Australia, as they begin to build towards next year's ODI World Cup in India.

It is the start of a brief but busy stretch of one-day cricket for Australia between now and Christmas.

Two more matches will follow against India in Brisbane and Perth, before Australia fly across the Tasman to play New Zealand in three ODIs in Wellington.

Commbank Women's ODI series v India

Australia squad: Tahlia McGrath (c), Ashleigh Gardner (vc), Darcie Brown, Kim Garth, Heather Graham, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Voll, Georgia Wareham

India squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Uma Chetry, Harleen Deol, Richa Ghosh (wk), Tejal Hasabnis, Minnu Mani, Priya Mishra, Priya Punia, Arundhati Reddy, Jemimah Rodrigues, Titas Sadhu, Deepti Sharma, Renuka Singh Thakur, Saima Thakor, Radha Yadav

First ODI: December 5: Allan Border Field, Brisbane, 3.20pm AEDT

Second ODI: December 8: Allan Border Field, Brisbane, 10.45am AEDT

Third ODI: December 11: WACA Ground, Perth, 3.20pm AEDT