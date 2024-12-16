BBL|14 preview: Strikers secure availability to build on momentum

Adelaide surged into the finals last season on the back of five straight wins and they'll be hoping to use that momentum to get off to a fast start in KFC BBL|14.

The Strikers have a new head coach with former Test captain Tim Paine replacing Jason Gillespie, but they've kept the core of their list together in a huge boon for their title chances this summer.

"The boys loved him last season … so it was a no brainer keeping him involved," captain Matt Short said of Paine's appointment.

"I think the big reason they got him in last season (as an assistant) was to help me out as a new captain and tactically as well."

After losing Chris Lynn and their two overseas draft picks ahead of the BBL|13 finals, considered recruiting will see the Strikers keep their overseas players Jamie Overton, Ollie Pope and Fabian Allen for the full campaign this time around.

Lynn too has signed on for his first full season as a Striker in BBL|14 after disappearing to the UAE ILT20 tournament prior to finals in the previous two seasons.

After the success of their dual leg-spin attack of Cameron Boyce and Lloyd Pope in the second half of last season, the Strikers have added another that turns the ball the same way in left-arm orthodox Allen, who will also play a crucial role with the bat as a middle-order 'finisher'.

Last season: Third, lost the Challenger (6 wins, 5 losses) BBL|14 squad: Fabian Allen (West Indies), James Bazley, Cameron Boyce, Jordan Buckingham, Alex Carey, Brendan Doggett, Travis Head, Thomas Kelly, Chris Lynn, Harry Nielsen, Jamie Overton (England), Lloyd Pope, Ollie Pope (England), Alex Ross, D'Arcy Short, Matt Short, Henry Thornton, Jake Weatherald. Signed replacement player: Liam Scott Ins: Jordan Buckingham, Ollie Pope (England), Alex Ross (Thunder), Fabian Allen (West Indies), Liam Scott Outs: Wes Agar (Thunder), Ben Manenti (Sixers), Henry Hunt BBL|14 Draft selections: Jamie Overton (pick 6 – Platinum), Ollie Pope (pre-signed, allocated pick 11 – Gold), Fabian Allen (pick 20 – Silver)

Player availability

England vice-captain Ollie Pope will miss the Strikers first game against the Thunder due to the third Test against New Zealand in Hamilton but is set to link up with the squad in Adelaide for their first home match against the Stars on Friday. Pending any surprise white-ball call up for England, Pope will then be available for the entire season including finals, while some smart list management also sees the Strikers draft picks Jamie Overton and Fabian Allen available for every match.

Test stars Travis Head and Alex Carey look set to be available for the Strikers final three home-and-away matches following the fifth Test against India, although any clearance to feature in the BBL will be dependant on their workloads across the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series. Head didn't play at all during amid a hectic international schedule last summer, while Carey played one game at home in Adelaide, scoring 36 against the Hurricanes. Brendan Doggett has been released from the Australia Test squad but will join the squad in Adelaide for their second game against the Stars on Friday.

Squad reinforcements

The Strikers have signed Liam Scott as a replacement player as cover for Travis Head while he is on international duties. Scott made his debut for the Strikers in BBL|10, playing four games across two seasons. The allrounder has been a prominent member of South Australia's top-of-the-table Sheffield Shield and One-Day Cup teams this season, taking 15 wickets across the two formats.

Possible best XIs

Matt Short (c), Travis Head, Chris Lynn, Alex Carey (wk), Jake Weatherald, Ollie Pope, Jamie Overton, Fabian Allen, James Bazley, Brendan Doggett, Cameron Boyce For the first game: Matt Short (c), Jake Weatherald, Chris Lynn, D'Arcy Short, Alex Ross, Jamie Overton, Harry Nielsen (wk), Fabian Allen, James Bazley, Henry Thornton, Cameron Boyce

Inside word with Strikers captain Matt Short

Building on last season

"We had a couple of injuries and lost a couple of players to different comps late last season and had a bit of a squad change through finals. The focus this year was to maintain those overseas players for the whole tournament, and we've done that with the guys we've got. The first challenge is making the finals again and then hopefully with keeping the squad together, we can go a bit further."

04:09 Play video Every six: Short dominates Big Bash with sensational striking

Chris Lynn's first full season in Adelaide

"He's been awesome, not only for me, but just for everyone in the team. The experience that he brings and his performances as well, to have him for the whole tournament is huge. It was a massive hole when he left and we saw that last season with him and a couple internationals, so to keep those guys at the end will keep us in good stead."

Jake Weatherald's resurgence

"He'll start for us, he'll be in the side. It was a tough one last season, and we didn't start the way we wanted to, or he wanted to. But a real credit to him that he came back into the side halfway through the season and pretty much won us a couple of games (with scores of 80no, 47no and 56) – hopefully we get the 'Weathers' again."

Dual leg-spin again?

"I think we will, it's something that worked late last season when we had all those squad changes. We brought the double leggies in, and they did a really good job. They do both bowl leg-spin but they're completely different bowlers. 'Boycey' (Cameron Boyce) is bowling at 60kph and hasn't got much on them, whereas 'Popey' (Lloyd Pope) gives them a good rip and at good pace as well. So we'll definitely see them together at some stage this season."

01:32 Play video Pope's googly on fire with three bowleds in four balls

Overseas recruits

Jamie Overton (England): "He was huge last season – we were probably looking at him as a middle- to late-order hitting but we relied on him a lot more with the ball and he did a really good job for us. He's one of those guys who can bowl in the Powerplay, Power Surge or at the death so we'll rely pretty heavily again on him and with a few quick runs at the end."

Ollie Pope (England): "He'll probably slot into the middle order and give us a little bit of stability through there. He's a classy bat but we're not looking for him to go out and blaze 60 off 20 balls – a 40 off 30 will even be good enough if our top order is firing. He's an anchor player who will take the gloves as well."

Fabian Allen (West Indies): "We probably signed him as a mid- to lower-order hitter for his batting and awesome fielding, but to be able to have that option as a left-arm spinner will be massive for us."

Player to watch

"Fabian Allen is the one for me. I've only just met him a few days ago but watched him go about his business at training. He's got a wealth of knowledge and experience playing internationally and around the world. Hopefully he can win us games with bat, ball or in the field, so he's going to look out for."

Team to beat

"I'm going to go with Brisbane Heat – knocked us out last season so they're the team we want to come up against and beat for sure."

