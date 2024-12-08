Voll, Perry notch centuries to post huge total for Australia

A maiden ton from Georgia Voll was followed by a terrific century from the experienced Ellyse Perry

A record-breaking knock by Ellyse Perry and Georgia Voll's maiden international hundred have lifted Australia to an imposing total of 8-371 in the second women's ODI against India in Brisbane.

In scorching conditions at Allan Border Field on Sunday, Voll reached three figures in just her second game for her country before veteran Perry bludgeoned a record six sixes on her way to the third ODI century of her career.

Perry's big-hitting eclipsed Alana King's previous record of five sixes by an Australian in a women's ODI innings, while the 34-year-old has also now hit the most sixes in women's ODIs of any Australian with 42 - two better than Meg Lanning's career tally of 40.

Their knocks were the highlights of a dominant display by the batters as Australia aim to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-game series following a five-wicket win in Thursday's opener.

Voll, who made an unbeaten 46 on debut in Thursday's victory, shared big stands with Phoebe Litchfield and Perry before falling for 101 off just 87 deliveries.

The 21-year-old Queenslander's knock wasn't without some fortune, successfully overturning an LBW decision via DRS on 64 and narrowly avoiding being run out on 86.

With temperatures soaring in the mid-30s, the Australians were rampant against the Indian attack with Perry in particular taking to the tourists.

Her innings featured seven fours as well as the six sixes as Perry surpassed 4000 ODI career runs and became the first women's cricketer to complete the double of 7000 runs and 300 wickets in international cricket along the way.

Reaching three figures in just 72 balls, Perry's knock was also the fastest hundred against India in women's ODI history.

Her fine innings eventually came to an end for 105 off 75 balls when she was bowled attempting a reverse sweep off Deepti Sharma (1-59).

Litchfield (60 off 63) and Beth Mooney (56 off 44) also contributed as Australia posted their highest women's ODI total against India and just the fourth 350-plus score in their 50-over history.

Young legspinner Priya Mishra also set a record, with her figures of 1-88 off 10 overs the most expensive in women's ODIs for an Indian bowler.

Quick Saima Thakor (3-62) and debutant Minnu Mani (2-71 off nine) were the only multiple wicket-takers for the tourists, who need an unlikely 372 to keep the series alive ahead of Wednesday's game three in Perth.

Commbank Women's ODI series v India

Australia squad: Tahlia McGrath (c), Ashleigh Gardner (vc), Darcie Brown, Kim Garth, Heather Graham, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Voll, Georgia Wareham

India squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Uma Chetry, Harleen Deol, Richa Ghosh (wk), Tejal Hasabnis, Minnu Mani, Priya Mishra, Priya Punia, Arundhati Reddy, Jemimah Rodrigues, Titas Sadhu, Deepti Sharma, Renuka Singh Thakur, Saima Thakor, Radha Yadav

First ODI: Australia won by five wickets

Second ODI: December 8: Allan Border Field, Brisbane, 10.45am AEDT

Third ODI: December 11: WACA Ground, Perth, 3.20pm AEDT