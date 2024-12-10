Voll added for New Zealand tour, Aussies expand coaching unit

Georgia Voll has been added to Australia's squad for next week's ODI tour of New Zealand, while NSW coach Gavan Twining will join the team as a new full-time assistant

Georgia Voll has been added to Australia's ODI squad for next week's tour of New Zealand, following a brilliant start to her international career against India.

Opener Voll hit 46no and 101 in her first two games in Brisbane last week, filling in for injured captain Alyssa Healy at the top of the Australian order.

The 21-year-old was initially not named in the 13-player squad to tour New Zealand, with Healy set to return after rehabilitating the knee and foot injuries that prematurely ended her WBBL season.

But Voll has now been included in the squad alongside Healy for the rapid-fire tour that will see the trans-Tasman rivals play three one-dayers in Wellington in the space of three days.

Cricket Australia has also confirmed that current NSW Breakers Head Coach, Gavan Twining, will join the team as fielding and wicket-keeping coach for the next two years on a full-time basis in a newly created role.

Twining joins fellow assistants, Scott Prestwidge and Dan Marsh.

Former Australia men's captain Tim Paine had joined the Aussie women in Brisbane last week and worked with stand-in keeper Beth Mooney, before he linked up with Adelaide Strikers for the KFC BBL.

Twining will finish up with NSW following their Women's National Cricket League double header against Tasmania on Saturday and Monday, then will join the Australian squad in Wellington ahead of the first ODI on December 19.

Australia keeper-batter Beth Mooney said she was looking forward to working with Twining, having previously trained with him at Gujarat in the first season of the Women's Premier League in India.

"He's a great human (and) he's got a lot of ideas in the fielding space," Mooney said in Perth on Tuesday.

"I think it's a great reward for him for what he's done in Australian domestic for a long period of time.

"(Adding another coach) is huge ... it's probably the right time for us to get an extra coach in to take a bit of a load off Shell in that head coach capacity.

"The knowledge in that dressing room is going to be huge leading into that World Cup (next year), and to be able to add someone with the energy and the knowledge of Gav is huge."

Current NSW assistant Grant Lambert has been appointed interim head coach for the remainder of the 2024-25 season.



Healy sat out the series against India to focus on ensuring she would be fit and firing for the upcoming multi-format Ashes in January.

The Australian captain was rehabilitating alongside her teammates throughout the week in Brisbane and, in good signs for her recovery, was batting in the nets at Allan Border Field while Voll made her debut century on Sunday.

Healy did not make the trek west to Perth on Monday, however, with Australia making a three-day pitstop for the final ODI against India at the WACA Ground on Wednesday.

Australia allrounder Ellyse Perry was full of praise for Voll following her 87-ball century on Sunday.

"She's just really unflappable, and just seems to take every opportunity in her stride," Perry said.

"I think that's all you can ask of any player, is to continue to push everyone around them and play the best they can and make the most of any opportunity they get.

"If they are able to seize that, rewards come, whether it's straight away or down the track.

"In Georgia's case, she's firmly put herself in the mind of the team and selectors going forward, that's for sure."

Australia hold an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series against India but will be eager to sweep the series and give themselves the best chance at finishing on top of the ICC Women's Championship table.

Commbank Women's ODI series v India

Australia squad: Tahlia McGrath (c), Ashleigh Gardner (vc), Darcie Brown, Kim Garth, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Voll, Georgia Wareham

India squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Uma Chetry, Harleen Deol, Richa Ghosh (wk), Tejal Hasabnis, Minnu Mani, Priya Mishra, Priya Punia, Arundhati Reddy, Jemimah Rodrigues, Titas Sadhu, Deepti Sharma, Renuka Singh Thakur, Saima Thakor, Radha Yadav

First ODI: Australia won by five wickets

Second ODI: Australia won by 122 runs

Third ODI: December 11: WACA Ground, Perth, 3.20pm AEDT

Commbank tour of New Zealand

Australia squad: Alyssa Healy (c), Tahlia McGrath (vc), Darcie Brown, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Voll, Georgia Wareham

First ODI: December 19: Basin Reserve, Wellington, 9am AEDT

Second ODI: December 21: Basin Reserve, Wellington, 9am AEDT

Third ODI: December 23: Basin Reserve, Wellington, 9am AEDT